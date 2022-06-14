Furchner, Wetzler lead Stars to sweep of Titans

Rapid City Post 320 and Sturgis Post 33 battled back and forth in both games of a doubleheader Tuesday evening at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

In the end two Stars, James Furchner and Jace Wetzler, provided late game heroics as the Stars swept the Titans to pick up a pair of midweek wins. Post 320 outlasted Post 33 11-10 in Game 1 and 6-5 in Game 2.

"We did well," Humphries said. "In the first game we had some nerves and trouble throwing strikes but offensively we did very well all day. We swung the bats well, played good defense, had very good timely hitting and it was a good day to get two wins."

After two tough losses to Brookings Post 74 last Wednesday, Humphries said the doubleheader against Sturgis was a must-win.

"It's very important to get two wins in this fashion in close games," Humphries said. "We had good energy in both games and it's good to take that in to tomorrows matchup with Post 22."

For Sturgis the two losses stung in the wake of a major transition within the program. On Friday former head coach Bryn Biancalana was replaced by board president and longtime coach Wade Huntington as the interim head coach.

"This was just the inconsistency bug that constantly bites us with Sturgis Titan Baseball," Huntington said. "We weren't able to put together clean innings time and time again."

In the first contest Sturgis and Post 320 battled back and forth in a two hour and 33 minute offensive battle. The Titans surged ahead 10-8 in the top of the fifth and seemed to take control of the game but the Stars rallied.

Furchner played the hero in Game 1 with a two-run double to left center that gave the Stars and 11-10 lead with two outs in the frame.

In the second contest Owen Cass looked exceptional on the bump for Sturgis and the two teams entered the bottom of the seventh tied 5-5. Wetzler stepped up to bat with two outs and the bases loaded.

The second baseman delivered with a deep fly to right field that scored Lane Darrow and gave Post 320 a 6-5 walkoff win.

Game 1: Post 320 11, Post 33 10

The Stars fought back from three different deficits to claim an 11-10 victory over the Titans in Game 1.

Furchner, a junior that just moved up from the junior varsity squad, delivered the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth on a on-run double to center field.

"It felt really good," he said. "I started off with the JV team and got pulled up to varsity this week, so it's good to help the team out. I went up there said my favorite prayer, 'I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me', and I knew that was going to happen."

Humphries has like what he's seen since Furchner moved up to play with the Stars.

"He has big power," Humphries said. "This is probably one of the largest fields in the state and in a majority of fields that ball was gone. He swung well and it's always a big boost to have the ball crushed off the bat."

Brady Fallon earned the win on the bump for Post 320. He entered in the top of the sixth and pitched two no-hit innings with one walk and three strikeouts.

David Anderson suffered the loss for the Titans. He entered in the bottom of the fourth and pitched two innings and allowed three runs on two hits with seven walks and three strikeouts.

Game 2: Post 320 6, Post 33 5

Sturgis looked in control of Game 1 early behind the stellar pitching of Owen Cass, but Post 320 rallied to earn a 6-5 walkoff win on a one-run single by Jace Wetzler.

"I knew I had to do a job," Wetzler said. "I was pretty nervous but we got the job done. It felt amazing to get the walk off. These were must win games so it felt great."

The Titans held a 3-1 lead through two and a half innings before the Stars bounced back with two runs to tie the game at 3-3 after five innings.

Sturgis surged in front again in the top of the sixth with a pair of runs on two hits and an error. Ridge Inhofer delivered the go-ahead hit with a two-run double to make it 5-3 Titans.

Post 320 tied the game in the bottom half of the inning with two runs on four hits, including a two-run single to deep center by Furchner to even the score at 5-5.

Then in the bottom of the seventh the Stars found themselves with two outs and Darrow on first. Issac Dike drew a walk and Bryan Roselles was hit by a pitch to set up Wetzler. Then, the second baseman delivered with a one-run single down the right field line to give Post 320 a 6-5 win.

"It was very very clutch," Humphries said. "He had a bit of a timing issue in the first game and at the start of the second game. His last two were much better and he was able to drive the ball down the line for the game-winning hit."

Jett Wetzler earned the win on the mound in a complete game outing. He allowed five runs (two earned) on 11 hits with three strikeouts and one walks.

Cass suffered the loss in 6-2/3 innings of work. He surrendered six runs (three earned) on nine hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

Post 320 returns to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday against rival Post 22 at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

