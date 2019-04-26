Longtime Hill City boys' basketball coach Blake Gardner still loves the game. But duty and a young family calls and he has resigned his position after 13 years at the helm.
Gardner will become the new superintendent for the Hill City school district.
He said it was the right time for the transition.
"Everything I have done for the last 13 years has revolved around basketball, and I have loved that," Gardner said.
A native of Winner, Gardner calls himself lucky to have coached in the community of Hill City.
"My wife (Kati) hauled our four kids around the Black Hills for 21 nights (road games) out of the year," he said. "There was always somebody willing to grab the baby or take our kids to the concession stand.
"I've always said that I didn't coach basketball, I coached kids," he added. "Over the course of 13 years, I've coached some great kids and developed some great relationships. I love those guys like little brothers. There are certain things I will miss. I will miss interacting with the kids, I'll miss the area coaches, the practices and the X's and O's. But I certainly will not miss the long bus rides and getting home late on a Tuesday night."
Like many coaches, Gardner has been involved in the game of basketball since as long as he can remember. The Gardner family was all about the game. His brother, Brett Gardner, is the Winner boys' coach.
"When I was growing up, basketball was my escape, just to get away from everything," he said. "It was my bond between my brothers, my dad and my mom and me. In 2001, we (Winner) were the first boys' team there to make the state tournament in 32 years, and that was a big deal at the time."
Although he said he can't remember his win-loss record, he does know he is the all-time winningest coach in Hill City boys' basketball history.
He credits that to his players for getting the program going in the right direction.
"Basically they had five coaches in 10 years before I got here, so there was a lot of turnover," he said. "There are so many good memories and so many good relationships working with kids. Becoming the winningest coach just shows that I have coached a lot of really good kids."
One of his coaching highlights was when Custer Hall of Fame coach Larry Luitjens told him he was the only coach to ever beat him three times in a season.
"I can remember coming in as the new guy at the age of 23," he said. "With all of these veteran coaches, I had stars in my eyes when I talked to them and met them. As I'm stepping away now, Coach (Dave) Hollenbeck of St. Thomas More is the only longer tenured coach in the Black Hills Conference now than me."
Gardner said he is also proud of what he did off of the court when it comes to the game. In the South Dakota High School Basketball Association, he was the region representative. He was on the board of directors for the South Dakota Coaches Association and he had a chance to coach the South Dakota Heat AAU team for a few years. He recently coached in an all-star game at the Sanford Pentagon.
Currently the principal at Hill City Elementary, Gardner is looking forward to the new chapter in his professional career as the superintendent.
Gardner said he always wanted to continue his education when he came to Hill City, although he laughed when he said growing up his goal was just to be a high school basketball coach.
Once he got his Master's degree, the principal position opened up and he was able to be a coach and a principal. He just finished his specialist degree, which is 32 credits above a Masters. It was just in time for the superintendent's position to open up.
"The doors keep on opening for me," he said. "It is such a great opportunity. I can't say enough about our community and our school. It's been fun to just go up through the ranks."
With four young children — Witten, 4, Baylor, 3, Aspen, 2, and Mercy, 6 months — Gardner said he is now excited to watch them, and who knows, possibly coach them at a lower level.
"I still love the game of basketball, and I'm not going to get too far away from it," he said.