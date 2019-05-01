South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) is reminding people that it is important to leave wild animals alone.
“Sometimes people think baby animals have been lost or abandoned, when actually they haven’t,” says Thea Miller Ryan, director of The Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls. “Mothers often leave their young for several hours before coming back for them.”
Each year GFP receives numerous phone calls from people who find baby animals, and while people think they are being helpful, picking up the creatures can actually be harmful.
“We don’t want to give you the bad news, but baby animals picked up by humans don’t end up well,” reminds Ryan. “Tell your kids, your neighbor kids and your friends – If you care, leave them there.”
Custer State Park preparing for busy summer
Custer State Park is preparing for the summer season again and our Visitor Center hours will vary through the middle of May. Currently, the Custer State Park Visitor Center is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The first movie shows at 9:30 a.m. and the last movie at 3 p.m.
The Visitor Center Theater will be closed for All Staff Orientation May 9-11. The building will be closed May 14.
On May 17, the Visitor Center and the Wildlife Station Visitor Center will resume summer hours from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
A park entrance license is required to enter the park and can be purchased at the Park Office from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. during the week, or at the Visitor Center.
For more information check the Custer State Park Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CusterStatePark/ or contact the Park Office at (605) 255-4515.
Wyoming Wildlife habitat management areas to open
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has 39 wildlife habitat management areas (WHMAs) that provide big game winter range and other benefits. These areas are opening for the season, after being closed to protect key winter habitat. Several areas opened Wednesday.
“Seasonal closures minimize stress-causing disturbance to wintering deer, elk and other wildlife,” Ray Bredehoft, Wyoming Game and Fish habitat and access branch chief said. “We appreciate the public’s cooperation to help animals make it through the winter and we are excited to open up these lands for the public to enjoy this spring, summer and fall. We do ask that in the early spring the public is cautious around wildlife. Elk, deer, pronghorn, moose and others are about to start fawning and calving.”
The closures also reduce the human and recreational impacts to the forage, which supports wintering wildlife.
Users are reminded to stay on designated travel routes, obey all signs and camp in designated areas where required. If roads become too wet due to spring moisture, users are asked to try and avoid traveling those roads to reduce resource damage.
Fish consumption advisories set for South Dakota
The South Dakota Departments of Game, Fish and Parks, Health and Environment and Natural Resource are partnering to test almost 150 lakes across the state for metals, pesticides and polycholrinated biphenyls (PCB). As a result, fish consumption advisories have been issued for elevated mercury levels on waters listed below.
The purpose of these advisories is not to discourage you from eating fish. It is intended as a guide to help you select sizes and species of fish low in mercury.