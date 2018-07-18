GFP Commission wins national honors
The Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (WAFWA) announced this week that the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission has been named Commission of the Year at their annual conference in Eugene, Oregon.
The GFP Commission is highly engaged in the social science of managing the state’s resources and opportunities. Nonresident waterfowl license allocations, deer license allocation and its drawing structure, nonmeandered waters as well as waterfowl refuge and boating restrictions are examples of highly polarized and diverse philosophical belief issues this eight member commission has addressed. Concurrently, the commission is moving forward with evaluating nonresident hunting, fishing and state park use, allocating opportunities and finding a balance between resident and nonresident desires.
Forest Service completes parking area at Bearlodge
The U.S. Forest Service has completed the construction of a parking area for visitors to load and unload Off Highway Vehicles (OHV) on the Bearlodge Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest, near Sundance, Wyoming.
The new motorized vehicle trailhead parking lot was recently completed northeast of Warren Peak Lookout in the Bear Lodge Mountains.
The approximate ½ acre parking area, with a gravel surface, was constructed to provide the public a place to park off of Forest Service Road 838.
GFP eases archery equipment restrictions
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission removed several archery equipment restrictions at their July meeting in Pierre.
The Commission expanded the list of legal equipment and removed a variety of regulations. Modifications of the rules allow archers to make equipment decisions based on personal preference, performance and tailor equipment to fit their needs.
Archery hunters will no longer find restrictions on:
• Arrow rests; compound bow let off; axle to axle length; minimum arrow weight and minimum arrow length.
With this finalization, archery hunters are now required to use a broadhead when hunting any big game, including turkeys both in the spring and fall seasons. Archers can still possess an arrow tipped with any point while in the field for practice.
In addition, archery hunters must use a bow with a minimum of 40 pounds of draw weight when hunting elk and 30 pounds when hunting all other big game animals.
2018 Fall turkey hunting season finalized
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission finalized the 2018 fall turkey hunting season; offering 355 fewer prairie unit licenses and 200 fewer Black Hills turkey licenses.
The Commission also closed the prairie units in Bon Homme County (12A), Brule County (13A), Davison/Hanson (8A), Hutchinson County (37A), Perkins County (53A), Union County (62A), established and opened a unit in Jackson County (Unit 39A), including all of Roberts County in Unit 48A and removed those portions of Lawrence, Meade and Pennington counties from the Black Hills unit.