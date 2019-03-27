The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks concluded the seventh and final open house hosted across the state in March regarding chronic wasting disease Wednesday in Huron.
The disease has been prevalent in South Dakota since 2001. It is a fatal brain disease spread easily through herds of deer and elk.
GF&P held the open houses to provide the public more information on the disease, but it isn't stopping there.
GF&P wildlife program administrator Chad Switzer said the disease came to the forefront of the department's priority list in 2016 when it started to see some of the prevalence rates in Colorado and Wyoming, two other states that have been impacted by the disease, and started to see the long term consequences it could have.
"I don’t want to say the sky is falling when it comes to deer and elk in the state, because obviously we have habitat left and our numbers are looking pretty good," he said. "Looking long term this is something we strongly feel we need to up the ante on when it comes to managing this disease."
The open houses were the first part of the GF&P's plan to manage the disease. The stage will come early next week when he said the department will issue a draft of its CWD management plan.
Switzer said there will be constant opportunities for feedback as the plan is presented, with the final draft scheduled to be proposed to the GF&P commission during its meeting June 6-7.
He also said that initial signs point to the public being interested in the issue.
Attendance varied at the smaller communities, with only three coming to the meeting in Wall, to much larger crowds of 35-55 in places like Aberdeen, Hot Springs and Rapid City.
He said the goal was to inform people things that they might not know about the disease, like how a deer doesn't have to look sick to be sick.
"You hear in the news about the zombie deer disease and it looks like you have to be walking dead before you have CWD and that’s not the case," he said. "A healthy looking individual can have and shed that disease.
"I think the primary goal was some information sharing with the public," Switzer said. "Just trying to provide them with information on what the disease is, how it’s transmitted and some of the potential long term effects of that disease in 25, 50 or 100 years."
A few of the things Switzer said will be important portions of the plan are teaching landowners about how feeding deer and elk can create artificially dense populations where disease can spread more easily.
He also said the plan hopes to teach hunters, taxidermists and game processors the proper way to dispose of deer carcasses so that the disease can be contained and not spread.
He said the proper way to dispose of a carcass is in a licensed landfill that is designed to contain the disease.
"We have thousands of people that go to the Black Hills and Fall River county and a lot of people reside in different parts of the state, or surprisingly, we have people from all over the country that come to hunt in the Black Hills," he said. "They come to seek unique opportunity with lots of deer and lots of public land and we want to do the best we can (to educate)."
Switzer said the plan is designed to look at populations many years down the road, but he said the problem of CWD is not just on GF&P's radar, but is one of the top priorities of the department.
"Most of us live here not to make a lot of money but because of the outdoor opportunities we have here," he said. "Deer and elk are important to a lot of us and it’s our job as a state agency and we’re mandated by state law to manage these species the best we can. CWD from a big game standpoint is a concern of ours right now."