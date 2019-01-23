GFP Fisheries Plans available for public comment
South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) has prepared draft fisheries management area plans for 2019-2023. Plans are available for public review and comment until Feb. 20.
The plans cover fisheries management in the Southeast, Northeast, West River, and Missouri River portions of the state. The plan for the Black Hills is currently being revised and will be available for review and comment later this year. Management objectives and priorities contained in the plans will be used to guide fisheries management efforts for the next five years.
The draft plans and a summary of each can be viewed online at gfp.sd.gov/management-plans under “Plans Up for Revision.” A hard copy of each plan is available and can be requested by emailing WildInfo@state.sd.us or calling 605.223.7660.
Comments can be submitted online at gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions or mailed to 523 E. Capitol Ave Pierre, SD 57501.
GFP offers summer employment opportunities
The deadline is fast approaching to apply for summer employment with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP).
The department offers a variety of summer employment opportunities across the state.
State park positions include general maintenance, entrance station attendant, maintenance worker, campground attendant, law enforcement, heavy equipment operator and naturalist/programmer positions.
Positions with the Division of Wildlife include habitat technician and fisheries technician. Most listings have multiple positions available.
All applicants must be at least 17 years of age and available to work mid-May through Labor Day. Applications received after the Feb. 16 deadline will only be considered for any remaining positions.
Applications must be submitted online or postmarked no later than Feb. 16. A complete list of seasonal jobs is available at bhr.sd.gov/job-seekers/seasonal/gfp/.
Several state parks also offer seasonal work camper positions. Work campers are paid an hourly wage but live on-site for a discounted per night campsite fee. Workers provide their own housing and personal items. Applications are taken until positions are filled. https://gfp.sd.gov/seasonal/
Internships with GFP are available through Executive Intern Program positions. To qualify for an internship, applicants must be full-time students of at least sophomore standing and currently be enrolled at a college, university or vocational-technical institute.
For the complete internship listing and to apply, visit bhr.sd.gov/job-seekers/internship/.
Wyoming spring turkey, nonresident elk application deadlines set
The first of many hunting application deadlines is approaching. Resident and nonresident spring turkey hunters and nonresident elk hunters have until Jan. 31 to submit their applications for 2019 to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Hunters must apply online.
The Hunt Planner tool on the Game and Fish website helps hunters plan their applications. The planner offers maps of each hunt area, descriptions of the terrain, drawing odds and harvest statistics. Tentative season information is posted as well.
Hunters can find information on license limits and descriptions, season proposals and changes for 2019 in the informational application packet or by calling the sportsperson hotline at (307) 777-4600.