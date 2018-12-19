South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) has prepared a draft Statewide Strategic Fisheries Plan for 2019-2023, which is available for public comment and review until Jan. 4, 2019.
The plan is a continuation of planning efforts that began in 2014 and will guide statewide fisheries activities through 2023.
The Statewide Plan is a component of the Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Adaptive Management System and contains plans for seven statewide aquatic programs including surveys, research, fishing access, nongame fish, fish production, bait and private aquaculture, and fish health and contaminants. For each program, issues were identified and objectives and strategies were developed to address those management issues.
A summary of the 2014-2018 Fisheries plan objectives and progress toward those objectives are included in the plan appendices. Comments can be submitted online at https://gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions/ or mailed to 523 E. Capitol Ave Pierre, SD 57501.
The draft statewide plan and a one page summary of the plan can be viewed online at https://gfp.sd.gov/management-plans/ under “Plans Up for Revision.”
Request a hard copy by emailing WildInfo@state.sd.us or calling 605-223-7660.
Habitat Conservation Foundation contributes $1 million for new project at SDSU
The South Dakota Habitat Conservation Foundation alongside South Dakota State University (SDSU) and The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) announced a new project this week. Every Acre Counts is designed to give agricultural producers new ways to manage low producing acres while increasing their bottom line.
“Ag producers in South Dakota care about the land and we realize that our practices have far-reaching impacts for agriculture and conservation. Every year, producers, like me, are faced with tough planning decisions. The opportunity to develop partnerships like this demonstrates the importance of our ag industry in South Dakota and our dedication to land stewardship,” stated Christine Hamilton, President of the South Dakota Habitat Conservation Foundation. “This successful collaboration will result in new knowledge about profit margins with various combinations of practices, and outcomes that improve overall land and conservation management.”
Four regions of South Dakota have been selected to kick start the project. Moody, Lake and Minnehaha counties with eroded and wet areas; Brown, Spink, Clark and Day counties with saline/sodic and wet areas in addition to Edmonds, Potter and Faulk; and Aurora, Brule, Buffalo and Jerauld counties with saline/sodic and eroded areas.