Summer dreams were on the line for many of the nearly 300 rodeo athletes competing in the 2019 South Dakota High School Finals Rodeo in Belle Fourche on Friday.
High hopes were particularly on the line for competitors who had struggled to earn points at regionals or perhaps came up a bit short in Thursday’s first go round.
With only the top four finishers in each event gaining a coveted spot on the South Dakota National Team that will earn a mid-July trip the National Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming, a big ride or a quick time was essential to secure a spot in Saturday’s championship short-go, a must to keep high hopes percolating.
Competitors on the hot seat entering Friday competition included Sawyer Gilbert, a two-time state champion and past National Junior High champion breakaway roper, and Riley Shippy, a freshman bull rider hoping to follow in the footsteps of an older brother who came in as the defending champion in the event.
For Gilbert, the chance to add a three-peat in breakaway roping to her already impressive resume appeared a long-shot indeed following lackluster performances in regionals that left the Buffalo cowgirl mired in 50th place with a mere six out of 30 possible points coming into Belle Fourche.
A share of fifth in Thursday’s first go provided a flicker of hope. And a quick 2.66-second loop in Friday morning’s third performance — a hundredth of a second faster than Belle Fourche’s Chantel Kolb who is making an impressive late run as well — likely gained Gilbert a trip to the short go.
“The regions didn’t go well. Some of it was me and some of it was out of my control, but I knew that after the region rodeos, state was a clean slate and I just had to go out there and rope my game and everything was going to be fine,” Gilbert said. “This state final means more to me than any other year just because of where I’ve been the last year, and coming back as a two-time state champion and still trying to win a third.”
Shippy, a Colome freshman, put himself in position for a spot on the state team and a chance to possibly join older brother, Riggin Shippy, with a 68-point ride in the morning performance.
“It’s pretty exciting since I look up to my older brother a lot. He won here last year, and he’s helped me a lot and ever since it’s made me want to work harder to come and do what he did,” Shippy said. “That bull came out and I didn’t really know what he was going to do since I’d been told he sometimes goes left and sometimes right. He came out and went to the right and I was pretty excited, and I knew he would have to turn back if I was going to get a good amount of points and he did.”
You have free articles remaining.
The consistent, and consistently good mantle through the first two days of the State Finals has been clearly worn by Shyanne Howell, another sibling following in the footsteps of a stellar athlete. The 16-year-old Belle Fourche sophomore is the younger sister of former Bronc multiple state track and field gold medalist Shayla Howell, who is now competing in her specialty at the University of Wyoming.
Howell followed up a winning 20.465 pole bending effort on Thursday with a 20.466 slalom trip through the poles on Friday, the second-best time in the morning performance behind Wall’s Kellyn Shearer (20.455).
“I’ve been really consistent with the two runs I’ve had. I sometimes get really anxious and have to calm myself down, so I told myself all I could do was make a clean run and keep the poles up,” Howell said. “I just try to do the same thing I normally do and not really do anything different just because you want a faster time. Don’t think about it too much and just do what you have to.”
Unfortunately, even the best of efforts on Friday didn’t always assure a spot in Saturday’s championship short-go.
Despite the quickest bulldogging effort of the morning performance, a 6.37-second catch-and-tip, Garrett Brewer, a 16-year-old New Underwood junior, came into Friday’s run knowing that the a spot in the short-go, and a trip to Rock Springs, weren’t in the cards this year.
“Yesterday my horse broke too soon and I didn’t do so well,” Brewer said. “Today I just wanted to go out and make a good run and try my hardest and I stayed straight and had a good steer. I figured out if I wasn’t going to make the short-go I might as well win a round.”
And sometimes, it just comes down to the luck of the draw said Wall’s Cash Wilson, the 2018 National Championship in saddle bronc.
“You can’t control the draw, so there’s no point in getting frustrated by it. Just go out there and control what you can, do your job, and the score is what it is,” said Wilson whose 64-point effort was the best of the morning performance. “I haven’t had much luck at drawing this whole regions and state, but, heck, we got one more round to be rode and it should be good. I could have a few more points, I guess, if I’d drawn better. But the goal is to make it Nationals, and I’m looking good there doing all I can do.”