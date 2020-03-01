Girls basketball players hear from former player _ age 104

Judge underwent an MRI Saturday, which was negative.

The right fielder has been receiving treatment at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

Judge was shut down from hitting a week before spring training after experiencing soreness while swinging. There is discomfort located under the right pectoral muscle near the shoulder, which returned Friday when he took batting practice in an indoor cage for the second consecutive day.

White says he'll skip skateboard, stick to snow

VAIL, Colo. — If the world sees Shaun White at an Olympics again, it will be in 2022, not later this year.

The three-time snowboarding champion told The Associated Press that he is taking skateboarding off his plate and won't try to qualify for that sport's Olympic debut later this year in Tokyo.

"The decision became less about going for skate and more about, am I willing to walk away from snow?" White said this weekend. "It just was going in that direction, and I didn't feel comfortable with it and I can't wholeheartedly choose this path with what I've got going on snow."