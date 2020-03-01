Girls basketball players hear from former player _ age 104

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A girls basketball team in the Grand Rapids area got a pep talk from a former player: a 104-year-old woman who played on the first squad at Comstock Park High School.
"That was kind of a new thing: basketball," Madelyn Klenk said of the 1930 team.
WOOD-TV reports Klenk met Comstock Park players Friday as they snapped pictures and swapped stories.
She told them about the big plays and the best players.
My teammate "always knew where I was going to be, and she always handed me the ball and I made the basket," Klenk said.
Players laughed when Klenk told them about tension with boys.
"Oh, the boys teams coach never liked us," she said. "Us girls would win the game, and the boys would lose."
Comstock Park athletic director Tony Petkus witnessed the visit. The Panthers later won their game, 40-33.
"I think that's important for her to share those stories," he said. "She's got a lot of history."
Klenk turns 105 in April.
Yankees Judge to have more tests on shoulder
LAKELAND, Fla. — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is scheduled to have additional tests Monday as the team tries to pinpoint the cause of soreness in his right shoulder.
Judge underwent an MRI Saturday, which was negative.
The right fielder has been receiving treatment at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.
Judge was shut down from hitting a week before spring training after experiencing soreness while swinging. There is discomfort located under the right pectoral muscle near the shoulder, which returned Friday when he took batting practice in an indoor cage for the second consecutive day.
White says he'll skip skateboard, stick to snow
VAIL, Colo. — If the world sees Shaun White at an Olympics again, it will be in 2022, not later this year.
The three-time snowboarding champion told The Associated Press that he is taking skateboarding off his plate and won't try to qualify for that sport's Olympic debut later this year in Tokyo.
"The decision became less about going for skate and more about, am I willing to walk away from snow?" White said this weekend. "It just was going in that direction, and I didn't feel comfortable with it and I can't wholeheartedly choose this path with what I've got going on snow."
White, who for years was every bit as successful a skateboarder as a snowboarder, has long excelled in vert contests, which most resemble a snowboard halfpipe competition, but is not part of the Olympic program. He was trying to make the switch to park, which combine halfpipes and quarterpipes with stairs and rails.
9th horse dies at Santa Anita after being hurt in turf race
ARCADIA, Calif. — A ninth horse has died at Santa Anita since late December after being injured in a turf race.
Chosen Vessel broke his left front ankle in the $59,000 race on Saturday. He was pulled up by jockey Edwin Maldonado as he approached the far turn in the 1-1/8-mile race.
The 5-year-old gelding trained by Craig Dollase was taken to the track's equine hospital for diagnostics and X-rays. According to an incident report from the track, the tests revealed it was an unrecoverable injury and the attending veterinarian recommended the horse be euthanized.
Qatar MotoGP race canceled because of virus outbreak
DOHA, Qatar — Organizers have canceled next weekend's season-opening MotoGP race in Qatar because of "travel restrictions brought into force affecting passengers from Italy" due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The race was scheduled to take place on March 8, at the Losail International Circuit on the outskirts of Doha.
Repilov wins World Cup luge, US ends season with team silver
KONIGSSEE, Germany — Russian world champion Roman Repilov held off Italy's Dominik Fischnaller to win the World Cup men's overall luge title Sunday, while the U.S. won a silver medal in the season-ending team relay.
The Americans were a strong second in the final team relay, with West, Summer Britcher and the doubles team of Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman finishing behind Germany and ahead of Russia in the race for the medals.
USA Luge finished the World Cup season including team relay competitions with 11 medals, nine of them silver and two bronze.