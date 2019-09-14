St. Thomas More upped its offensive pressure on Belle Fourche during their girls soccer game Saturday at the Dakota Fields soccer complex, but the Cavaliers struggled to find the net while deadlocking with the Broncs, 2-2.
More dominated the shots on goal 9-3 overall and totaled 19 shots overall. The Cavaliers kept play in Belle Fourche’s end of the field for much of the game, with More’s center midfielders and the backline keeping the Broncs from mounting much of an attack then countering by getting the ball outside to start the Cavalier offense.
“Over the past couple weeks, we’ve worked quite a bit on the chemistry between our three center mids and our back four,” More coach Douglas Noyes said. “Being comfortable with your teammates, knowing their capabilities and knowing what kind of passes to make to them under pressure. Once we got that dialed in, we were able to move the ball up the field.
Belle Fourche made the most of its opportunities, netting two goals despite only getting three shots on net over the 80-minute contest.
Bronc midfielder Eliainna Brill, a junior, got free on the left side and worked her way past the diving attempt to deflect the ball by Cavalier goalkeeper Logan Pokorny. Brill patiently settled the ball before scoring from a sharp angle in the 10th minute to make it 1-0 Belle Fourche.
St. Thomas More answered right back when Cavalier forward Erica Howard took a feed from defender Gabrielle Robbins and beat Bronc goalkeeper Sydney Bridge from close range in the 12th minute to deadlock the game at 1-1.
Vivian Hurd staked the Cavaliers to a 2-1 lead in the 55th minute when she scored unassisted. The Broncs scored seven minutes later when Makenna Ward scored on Belle Fourche’s only shot on goal of the second half to tie the game at 2-all.
Noyes was pleased with the progress his team has made over the last few weeks, and it’s showing in the offensive pressure the Cavaliers put on the Broncs throughout the game.
“We can struggle to finish,” Noyes said. “This group of girls, something we’ve been talking to them about is that we’ll get up a goal and then get comfortable. We need that mentality of always pressing, always trying to do our best.”
St. Thomas More (3-4-1) is back in action Tuesday when the Cavaliers play Rapid City Stevens at the Sioux Park Stadium. The game is scheduled for a 4 p.m. start.
Belle Fourche (2-6-2) hosts Sturgis on Thursday, with a 6 p.m. start time.