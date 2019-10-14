Sydney Pike found herself in the right place at the right time and in the biggest of moments.
The Rapid City Central senior knocked home the game-winning goal in overtime, lifting the fifth-seeded Cobblers past No. 4 Rapid City Stevens 2-1 on Monday at Sioux Park Stadium and into the semifinals of the Class AA girls soccer playoffs.
Central was lined up for a rare corner kick during Monday’s quarterfinal match, and Pike moved to the far post as Emma Avery sent the corner in front of Stevens’ goal. The ball cleared traffic in front of the net, bounced off Pike’s knee and into the goal.
“We got a corner, and I could feel the energy between our team when we were all lined up,” Pike said. “(Emma) kicked the ball all the way in front. I ran in and I ran right up to the goal.
“I haven’t scored in a long time. I’ve never really scored in such an important game, so it’s a really good feeling.”
Central had only had one corner kick during regulation and three for the entire game. The two the Cobblers had in overtime came within seconds of one another. The second came after Stevens’ goalkeeper Kira Zoller let the first corner kick slip away and across the end line, leading to Central’s second chance.
“We had a couple little errors that compounded themselves,” Stevens coach Luis Usera said. “We made two little mistakes, and Central scored on it. That’s what a great team will do; they punish you when you make mistakes.”
“The absolutely crazy thing is, we haven’t necessarily been known for scoring on corners,” Central coach Mark Morgan said. “We put a lot of time and effort into them, and I guess it paid off.”
With a spot in the “AA” semifinals awaiting the winner, both teams knew the stakes were high Tuesday, which marked the third meeting between the schools. Stevens came back to tie Central 2-2 in their first meeting on Sept. 10. Then, two weeks later, the Raiders scored an early goal and dropped into a defensive stance on their way to a 2-0 win in their second match.
On Monday, Central turned the tables on Stevens when Kazlyn Bachelor scored off a crossing pass from Kylea Becker in the 14th minute to put the Cobblers up 1-0.
With the wind at their back, the Raiders pressed action on the Cobblers’ backline.
Central was relying on goalkeeper Hidie Dahl, who was pressed into action when starter Alexus Pruitt sprained an ankle in the opening minutes of the game. Stevens peppered Dahl with 11 shots over the opening 40 minutes, with six going on frame.
“We were just trying to get behind them,” Usera said. “We thought we were a little faster than they were.”
You have free articles remaining.
The Raiders continued to push the long ball in the second half, with hopes of creating scoring chances. Dahl and center-backs Kamara Jager and Karoline Riisnaes and outside-backs Bella Glass and Delaney Kost kept Stevens’ attack in check.
“Heidi did great,” Jager said. “She didn’t really have any warm-up time. She just had to go right out there. That’s quite the pressure situation she had to go into.”
In the match’s late minutes, Dahl came off her line to challenge a Stevens’ cross and found herself out of position. The ball bounced to Raider forward Abbie Noga, who chipped the ball past Central’s scrambling defenders deadlock the game at 1-1 in the 73rd minute.
Morgan, who wasn’t pleased with his team’s play for much of the second half, felt the goal was a wake-up call for his team.
“It absolutely was,” Morgan said. “You’re up 1-0 and all you have to do is defend and keep the ball out of the net. But Stevens’ level of anxiety and pressure, there’s that panic feeling and it elevates everywhere.”
With the game tied, the Cobblers had to turn back to one of their season-long strengths: going on the attack, while taking care to keep Stevens’ forwards Noga, Ellie Schad, Riley Schad and Leah Arnold from getting room to operate in space.
“We tried to lift each other up,” Jager said of Central’s reaction after Noga’s goal. “We were pressing hard.”
The Cobblers fired six shots in overtime, with three going on goal. But it took until Central forced back-to-back corners on Stevens before the Cobblers were able to beat Zoller for a second time, with Pike netting the game-winner.
“Syd’s just an excellent player, a quiet, humble cheerleader,” Morgan said. “For her to get that score was, to be honest, icing on the cake.”
Central advances to one Class AA semifinal game, where the Cobblers will play at No. 1-seeded Yankton. Game time for the match is set for 4 p.m. at Young Cranesworth Field.
Aberdeen Central, the No. 2 seed, hosts sixth-seeded Sioux Falls Lincoln in the other semifinal. The Eagles downed Sioux Falls Roosevelt 2-1 on Monday, while Lincoln upset No. 3 Brandon Valley by a 2-0 count.
Stevens closes the season with an 8-2-2 record.