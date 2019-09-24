Senior midfielder Riley Schad scored both goals for Rapid City Stevens and the Raiders withstood a barrage of shots from rival Rapid City Central on their way to winning their girls soccer match 2-0 on Tuesday night at Sioux Park Stadium.
Stevens won a battle of nerves with the Cobblers, who spent much of the game in Stevens’ defensive zone. The Raiders were unofficially outshot 17 to 6, but with Stevens guarding the perimeter of the penalty area most of the Cobblers shots came from long range.
“I’m super-thrilled with the way we played our game,” said Central coach Mark Morgan, whose Cobblers were celebrating senior night. “A hand ball and a miscue with the keeper out of the net. We played so well, but that’s now the scoreboard ended up.”
Schad scored in the fifth minute off a penalty kick when Emma Avery had a ball bounce off her knee and hit her hands while she was in the penalty area. The Raider midfielder found herself open late in the first half and patiently drove home her second goal of the night.
The first goal, though, changed the complexion of the game. Suddenly, Stevens could drop back and limit Central’s scoring looks in inside the penalty box by dropping back and playing tight defense.
“We knew once we got the lead we could lock down and stay ahead,” Schad said. “So we decided to go into a defensive stance, so they had no chances at scoring.”
Given the Cobblers overall team speed, Stevens coach Luis Usera had to pick and choose whether to play for possession or focus on defending. With a goal in hand, the Raiders went defense.
“There’s two ways to control a game,” Stevens coach Luis Usera explained. “You can control it with possession, but they have a lot of speed. We were worried about their speed if we made a mistake. The other way you can control is by playing really tight defense and forcing Central to shoot long shots. So that’s what we were banking on.”
You have free articles remaining.
The Cobblers pressed action in the Raiders end of the field throughout the game behind the play of senior midfielders Emma Avery and Alexa Henry along with Keyera Harmon, a junior forward. Unofficially, Central finished with 17 shots and nine of those were on goal.
Avery, one of the best goal-scorers in the state, was stopped point blank. Harmon made a long run one-on-one with Stevens defender Mara Karn that ended in a shot that was just off the mark. Henry followed with a similar play in the 22nd minute that fired wide left.
‘We were threading the ball through, the girls were doing an excellent job finding the slot,” Morgan said. “We had them on their heels quite a few times. We just couldn’t put the ball in the net.”
When the game entered its final 10 minutes, Stevens began to push the ball out of its end, first pushing play to the midfield then into Central’s defensive zone as time wore down. Doing so limited Central’s scoring chances further while eating time off the clock.
“I was playing the ‘10’ position, which is a forward and defense,” Schad explained. “But I was trying to play more defense just so we could stay ahead. Then we realized they probably weren’t going to score, so we started to move forward.”
With the regular season winding down, both teams are beginning to focus on postseason play. Morgan, in particular, likes where is team is heading into its final game of the season against Spearfish on Saturday.
“One thing I love this year is we have girls I can go to on the bench,” Morgan said. “They’re solid and we don’t lose anything when they come in. This hurt us, not coming away with a win. But what I ultimately take away from this game is we played extremely well.”
The Cobblers (6-2-2) and Spartans start at 12 p.m. Saturday in Spearfish. Stevens (7-1-2) also travels to Spearfish for its regular-season finale, which falls on Tuesday, Oct. 1, with a 4 p.m. start time.