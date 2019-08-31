St. Thomas More’s defense faced attack after attack from West Central during its girls soccer match against the Trojans on Saturday at the Dakota Fields soccer complex. Time and again, the Cavaliers fended off West Central.
Until the 78th minute.
That’s when Trojan senior midfielder Morgan Berens pressed forward and hammered home the lone goal of the game, lifting West Central past St. Thomas More, 1-0.
“I told the girls there’s no growth without friction and, unfortunately, that friction is a loss every now and then,” More coach Doug Noyes said. “We’re going to grow from it and learn from it and keep on fixing little things here and there to make us better.”
More goalie Logan Pokorny, a senior, had perhaps her best game of the season despite the loss. Pokorny faced pressure from the early moments of the game until the final horn.
The Trojans unofficially finished with 20 shots, and 10 of those were on goal. Pokorny finished with nine saves and faced seven corner kicks from West Central.
“This was her best game coming off the line and playing the ball, distributing it and talking,” Noyes said. “She had some great reaction saves and came up huge a couple times.”
The Trojans pressed the action early, with seniors Jessie Kuiken and Morgan Berens leading the attack. Sophomores Lily Sidel, Ellie Anderson and Keighlor Nolz steadily moved forward to keep play in the Cavalier zone.
More’s defense was up to the challenge. Junior midfielder Madisyn Edwards marked the taller Kuiken, who worked up and down the left sideline for much of the game. Madison Dietrich defended Sidel and Nolz on the other side of the field, while Vivian Hurd, Bailee Robbins and others kept Anderson in check in the middle.
“West Central is very well coached and a well-oiled machine that uses its wings. We had a lot of pressure on our outsides all game,” Noyes said of his defenders. “That was one of our defense’s best games, as individuals and as a unit.”
The Trojans went away from working the sidelines and began to push the ball to forward Rylie Halderman during the final 20 minutes of play. Halderman worked the middle of the field and had three strikes that tested Pokorny in net, including one the More goalkeeper deflected up and off the crossbar.
West Central got four corner kicks in the final 10 minutes of the game, and one resulted in Berens netting the lone goal of the contest in the 78th minute of the game.
“The unfortunate thing with soccer is, you can play perfect but make one mistake and go down 1-0 with two minutes left,” Noyes said.
The Cavaliers, who finished with five shots on goal, appeared to make the best of one of their few good scoring chances when Gabrielle Robbins scored at the 28-minute mark of the first half. The goal was waived off because the offsides flag was up.
“That game literally could’ve gone either way,” Noyes said.
More (2-3) is back in action Tuesday when it travels to Belle Fourche. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.