Liana Culberson and Peyton Bagley both homered and drove in four runs and Culberson combined with Alyssa Burke to limit Douglas to three hits, as the Cobblers knocked off the Patriots, 14-1 in three innings in high school girls softball action Monday night.
Central jumped out to an 8-0 lead after an inning and tacked on six more runs in the second stanza to take control of the game.
Peyton Bagley, Katie Paris, Haleigh Schmidt, Culberson and Burke each drove in runs for Central (5-0).
Three Cobblers hit home runs. Paris and Bagley had homers during the eight-run first inning. Culberson added a home run in the second inning.
Schmidt drove in three runs for Central.
Quick start leads to Stevens win
Taylor McSherry hit a grand slam and Rapid City Stevens scored six runs in the top of the first inning as the Raiders went on to post a 6-1 win over Sturgis on Monday night.
McSherry, hitting seventh, plated Sophie Dressler, Sophia Schoeberl and Reilly Tschetter with her home run in the first inning.
Dressler drove in Stevens’ other two runs with a single early in the first inning.
Dressler and Darcy Geersen combined to give up one run on five hits over five innings on the mound. They walked two and struck out four for Stevens (3-2).