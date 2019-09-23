Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central both posted wins over Douglas in girls softball action on a gorgeous fall night at the Parkview Softball Complex.
The Raiders opened a doubleheader for the Patriots with an 11-3 win over Douglas. The Cobblers took the nightcap 9-0.
R.C. STEVENS 11, DOUGLAS 3: The Raiders scored four runs in the second inning and added three more in the third on their way to claiming the first game of the evening played by Douglas.
Taylor McSherry singled to open the second inning and moved up when Darcy Geerson reached on a walk. McSherry then scored when Berkeley Bates reached on an error. Rachael Brown, running for Geerson, scored when Reilly Tschetter singled to center. Bates scored on an infield error and Tschetter scored on a groundout to first by Jill Delzer.
In the third, Kai Klug scored on an error and Jaz Smith drove in Geerson and Bates with a groundball single to right field to stake Stevens to a 7-0 lead after three.
Douglas scored two runs in the fourth and a single run in the fifth to cut the Raiders’ lead to 7-3.
Lexy Durham scored the first run for Douglas on a groundout by Charli Stamper. Lizzy Elder later scored on an error.
Angel Arredondo scored the Patriots run in the fifth inning with Lexy King hit a line drive to right field.
Rachael Brown scored on a Raleigh Lunderman single to start a four-run sixth inning for Stevens. Sophia Schroebel scored on an error. Then Bates singled to drive in Lunderman. After Tschetter doubled and Smith walked, Delzer was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score Bates.
Geerson went 3-2/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits to take the win.
R.C. CENTRAL 9, DOUGLAS 0: Alyssa Burke threw a one-hitter and Peyton Bagley and Briley Corrigan drove in two runs each as the Cobblers downed Douglas 9-0 in the second game.
Katie Paris had two hits for Central. Bagley and Molly England both scored two runs for the Cobblers, who had nine runs on eight hits and seven Patriot errors.