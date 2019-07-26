The top seeds for the USA 12B National softball tournament being played at the Parkview Softball Complex this weekend come from several states.
There are six pool winners with 23 teams competing for a national championship. Seven teams are from the Rapid City area.
The top seeds come from Colorado, Kansas, North Dakota, Missouri and Wisconsin.
The Plover, Wisc., team was the most dominant as they won a pair of 15-0 decisions. The Rocky Mountain Thunder from Highland Ranch, Colo., scored 31 runs in two games with scores of 23-2 and 8-0. Another Colorado team, Slammers Elite, swept their pool with 8-0 and 12-2 wins.
The Sidekicks from Kansas were also strong with 15-3 and 13-4 wins to secure a top seed and a bye in Saturday's bracket play. Dickinson, N.D., Diamonds won their pool with a 6-4 and 10-2 wins.
The other No. 1 seed will come from the show-me state as the Mid-Missouri Velocity advanced with 9-2 and 6-3 wins.
The local team with the best seed will be The Defenders who were second behind the Plover Nationals. The Punishers will be a three seed. Post 22 won its second game 8-0 over Brookings Best Travel and secured a three seed.
Riptide took a big loss in the first round and bounced back with a 15-0 win over the Cougars to take the three seed and leave the Cougars as a four.
The Brakers played in two of the better games Friday. They lost a tough 12-7 decision to pool-winner Fairbault Fury but the Brakers fought to a No. 3 seed with an 11-10 win over Wicked Navy from Wyoming.
The Crush will also enter Saturday as a four seed in an early game.
Saturday's play will feature local teams at 8 a.m. as the Punishers take on Wicked Navy. Cougars will take on McDonough Wildcats and the Brakers will also take on Blue Jays Wyoming at 8 a.m.
The 9:30 games feature Defenders vs. Siouxland; Crush will take on Post 22; and Riptide is set to take on Brookings Best Travel.
The winners of the early games advance to take on higher seeds in 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. starts.
The 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. games will be the first elimination games.
Action Sunday also begins at 8 a.m. with the finals set for 3:30 p.m.