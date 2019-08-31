A bump up the polls would seem in order.
St. Thomas More, ranked No. 4 in this week's Class AA poll, capped off a big weekend of girls tennis, capturing championships in four of the six singles flights - including flights 1-4 - to easily outdistance No. 2 ranked Brandon Valley, 192-150, en route to the 2019 Rapid City Invitational team tennis title at Sioux Park on Saturday.
Rapid City Stevens finished third (104.5) followed by Mitchell (103), Rapid City Christian (94), Pierre (24), Spearfish (20.5) and Rapid City Central (17).
Winning individual titles for the Cavaliers were Ainsleigh Scott, who won Flight 1, 6-3, 6-3 over Brandon Valley’s Tanna Lehfeldt; Bridget Raymond, Flight 2, 6-2, 6-0 over Mitchell’s Atlanta Stahle; Vanessa Wittenberg, Flight 3, 6-0, 6-1 over Brandon Valley’s Michaela Jerke; and Ali Scott, Flight 4, 6-0, 6-0 over Rapid City Christian’s Paige Wagner.
Brandon Valley’s Marie Pelletier won Flight 4, 6-5, 6-4 over Stevens’ Abby Sherrill, and Mitchell’s Ashley Jones defeated St. Thomas More’s Katie Denholm, 6-4, 7-5 for the Flight 6 title.
The impressive performance followed an excellent showing on Friday during which the Cavaliers won two of three doubles championships.
“Coming off a tough schedule last week in Sioux Falls, the girls worked hard to prepare for this weekend and the result was a strong showing,” Cavalier coach Keiz Larson said. “The girls are a strong team when the play well, and we are starting off the season with a lot of matches against strong teams which will help us throughout the season.”
Ainsleigh Scott’s win over Lehfeldt of Brandon Valley was the first time the two players have met since last year’s third-place match at the State meet, a match won by Lehfeldt.
“I don’t think it was so much the play itself but the mental approach in this match compared to the other one,” Scott said. “Both of us usually play with a lot of patience and it was important for me to change it up a little once in a while.”
You have free articles remaining.
After a break in the eighth game set up the 6-3 win in the first set, Scott broke Lehfeldt’s serve five times in the second including the final game to close out the match, a feat Scott attributed to better preparation.
“It was really about making sure I was ready for the serve more than anything,” Scott said. “By doing that, I was able to attack off the serve.”
Cavalier Freshman Bridget Raymond, a fourth-place finisher in Flight 2 singles as an eighth-grader in 2018, kept her season record unblemished, following up a win in doubles on Friday with a convincing win in Flight 2 singles. In control throughout, Raymond dominated play with pace and depth from both the forehand and backhand sides.
“I like to play with pace,” Raymond said. “I can hit the ball with my forehand cross court, and I usually get a point when they can’t get at it when I hit it deep. Today mostly I just tried to keep my cool since I always get mad at myself. And also, to just play my game and not their game and how can I best break their game down.”
Vanessa Wittenberg, the Flight 3 winner for the Cavaliers, was the feel-good story of the weekend. Idled by injury - hip labrum tears requiring two major surgeries - and forced to sit out the entire 2018 season, the junior has come back with vengeance.
“I have some pain here and there, but it’s mostly healed,” Wittenberg said. “It was really tough to see my teammates out there last year and not be able to help them, so I’m really glad to be back and part of the team again. I came out today determined to be more aggressive since I’m better when I play with a lot of pace. I practice with teammates who hit the ball hard and that helps me to adjust to that style of play.”
Freshman Ali Scott matched her older sister’s two-win weekend by cruising to a Flight 4 win in the final over Paige Wagner of Rapid City Christian, who had surprised Brandon Valley’s Addy Jackson in the semifinals.
“I had played her once at Arrowhead so I had a little bit of an idea of how she plays, and how she liked to hit the ball, and I was able to use that experience today,” Scott said. “Also, I was able to make her run, and that’s hard when you add pace.”
Area teams return to dual action next week with Rapid City Central hosting Campbell County, Wyo., at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Parkview courts. St. Thomas More plays Rapid City Christian at 4 p.m. Thursday, also at Parkview. Rapid City Stevens is idle next week before hosting St. Thomas More at Sioux Park at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.