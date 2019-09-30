Rapid City Stevens jumped out to a 3-0 lead in doubles and split its singles matches with Rapid City Christian on the way to winning a dual against the Comets by a 6-3 score on a blustery afternoon at the Sioux Park Tennis Complex.
Abby Dehler, who is coming back from an ankle injury, teamed with Emma Thurness to win a thriller at No. 2 doubles. Dehler and Thurness edged Julia Anderson and Bridget Schneller 7-5 in a tiebreaker to claim the match, 11-10.
Erica Wing teamed with Julia Wiedmeier, who has also been slowed by injury in recent weeks, to win their No. 1 doubles match 10-5 over Christian’s Ella Hancock and Paige Wagner. Abby Sherrill and Macy Lundstrom won at No. 3 doubles, 10-4, over the Comets’ Anna Ligtenberg and Mia Shankle.
You have free articles remaining.
Hancock and Schneller scored two singles wins for Christian. Hancock downed Wing at No. 1 by a 10-4 count. At No. 2, Schneller edged Thurness 7-5 in a tiebreaker to take the match 11-10.
Paige Wagner notched the third singles win for Christian, downing Mary Allen 10-4 at No. 4 singles.
Stevens got wins in the third, fifth and sixth flights of singles. Anna Mueller downed Anderson 10-2 at No. 3, Raider No. 5 Sherrill blanked Cate Wilhelm, who was playing up from the Christian JV team due to injury, and Lundstrom downed Shankle at No. 6, 10-2.