RCS RCCh Girls Tennis

Abby Sherrill, playing No. 5 singles for Rapid City Stevens, chips a forehand up the line during her match against Cate Wilhelm of Rapid City Christian on Monday at the Sioux Park Tennis Complex.

 Jeff Easton, Journal staff

Rapid City Stevens jumped out to a 3-0 lead in doubles and split its singles matches with Rapid City Christian on the way to winning a dual against the Comets by a 6-3 score on a blustery afternoon at the Sioux Park Tennis Complex.

Abby Dehler, who is coming back from an ankle injury, teamed with Emma Thurness to win a thriller at No. 2 doubles. Dehler and Thurness edged Julia Anderson and Bridget Schneller 7-5 in a tiebreaker to claim the match, 11-10.

Erica Wing teamed with Julia Wiedmeier, who has also been slowed by injury in recent weeks, to win their No. 1 doubles match 10-5 over Christian’s Ella Hancock and Paige Wagner. Abby Sherrill and Macy Lundstrom won at No. 3 doubles, 10-4, over the Comets’ Anna Ligtenberg and Mia Shankle.

Hancock and Schneller scored two singles wins for Christian. Hancock downed Wing at No. 1 by a 10-4 count. At No. 2, Schneller edged Thurness 7-5 in a tiebreaker to take the match 11-10.

Paige Wagner notched the third singles win for Christian, downing Mary Allen 10-4 at No. 4 singles.

Stevens got wins in the third, fifth and sixth flights of singles. Anna Mueller downed Anderson 10-2 at No. 3, Raider No. 5 Sherrill blanked Cate Wilhelm, who was playing up from the Christian JV team due to injury, and Lundstrom downed Shankle at No. 6, 10-2.

