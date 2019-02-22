The Atlanta Gladiators scored a narrow 2-1 victory over the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday night in Rapid City. That wasn’t the case Friday night as the Gladiators took a 3-0 advantage into the third period on their way to a 4-0 win.
The Gladiators got the scoring started late in the opening period when Nolan LaPorte snuck the puck past Tyler Parks on assists from Daniel Leavens and Olivier Galipeau in the 17th minute.
The second period wasn’t any different as Atlanta took a 2-0 advantage as Justin MacDonald took passes from Nick Bligh and Filip Pyrochta and found the back of the net.
A little over a minute, at the 10:45 mark, Galipeau scored a goal of his own on assists from LaPorte and Matt Lane.
Although the Rush were the aggressors on the offensive end in the second, outshooting the Gladiators 10-8, they still found themselves trailing 3-0 heading into the final 20 minutes of play.
Atlanta added to its lead in the final minutes of the third period as MacDonald found the net for the second time with 2:57 remaining in regulation on assists from Bligh and Joseph Widmar.
Tyler Poulsed led the Rush with four shot attempts, while Alec Baer, Justin Faryna, Sam Wilbur and Riley Wiselowski had three shots apiece.
Rapid City (21-26) will play the final game of a weekend series with Atlanta tonight at 7:05 p.m.
Goaltender Brad Barone joins Rush
The Rush announced Friday that 2018 SPHL Goaltender of the Year Brad Barone has been signed to the team.
Barone comes to the Rush on his third stint in the ECHL this season, previously playing with the Norfolk Admirals, and most recently with the Newfoundland Growlers. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound net-minder has a total record of 3-4-0-1 in 10 games between the clubs, along with a 3.27 GAA, and a .895 save percentage. Barone began the season with the SPHL’s Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, and went 6-2-2 in 13 games with a 2.68 GAA and .907 save percentage.
A native of Medfield, MA, Barone enters his third season of professional hockey, split between the SPHL and ECHL.
College Track and Field
Mines’ Keeble takes top spot in pole vault
Both of the Black Hills State and South Dakota School of Mines men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams traveled to Alamonsa, Colorado for the opening day of the RMAC Indoor Championships on Friday.
On the women’s side of competition, the Yellow Jackets ended the opening day in fifth place with a team score of 18, while the Hardrockers sit in ninth place with 12.
Individually, Erica Keeble of Mines took the top spot in the pole vault with a final distance of 3.95 meters. Black Hills State’s Jordyn Huneke was a close second in the event, finishing with a score of 3.85.
On the men’s team side, Mines finished in eighth place with a score of eight. Colorado Mines and Western Colorado tied for first place with a score of 43 apiece.