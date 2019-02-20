With Wednesday night's contest between the Rapid City Rush and the visiting Atlanta Gladiators tied at 1-1 entering the final period, clearly something had to give.
The Gladiators were on a torrid 13-1-2 streak since mid-January. And the Rush were 7-0-2-1 when tied entering a decisive third period of a game.
Unfortunately, the give came in the Rapid City defensive zone as Atlanta scored the game winner with 2:03 remaining to give the Gladiators a 2-1 win over the Rush in the first-ever meeting between the two ECHL teams before a kids' day crowd at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Arena.
The winning goal came when the Gladiators took advantage of a 3-on-2 and defenseman Zach Malatesta drilled a one-timer from the high slot beating Rush goalie Tyler Parks top shelf, left shoulder.
“It was a back check and no communication, and they found a late defenseman,” Rush coach Danny Tetrault said. “It’s tough to lose a game like that, especially when you are tied 1-1 with two minutes to. And tough because we can’t afford losses now.”
The game was evenly played between two teams both with 50 points and sitting fifth in their divisions. Shots in the game were virtually even — the Rush holding a slight 24-22 advantage — as both teams struggled to create quality scoring opportunities.
After a low key first period, the Gladiators got on the board first when the team’s leading scorer, Nick Bligh, wristed in a centering pass from Joe Widmar for his 17th goal of the season at the 4:31 mark.
Fortunately, the Rush penalty kill unit and Parks continued solid recent play and prevented further damage, blanking the ECHL’s second-ranked power play unit after Chris Leibinger was whistled off the ice for tripping with 4:45 remaining in the period.
The second period once more was evenly played, but for a couple of flurries by both teams, Rapid City used its brief barrage more effectively as Justin Faryna ripped the cords from the top of the faceoff circle to the left of Atlanta goalie Sean Bonar with 1:40 remaining in the frame. The tying tally, Faryna’s fourth of the season, was set up by strong work on the end boards by Michael Turner and Darby Llewellyn, each of whom earned assists on the goal.
“We didn’t take advantage of that goal,” Tetrault said. “Defensively, we’ve been playing well since the Stock Show, but we didn’t do enough offensively. We didn’t move our feet in the offensive zone, and just weren’t desperate enough, and I can’t explain that.”
Parks had 22 saves on 24 shot on goal, while Gladiator net-minder Sean Bonar, one of the ECHL’s leaders with a 2.43 goals against per game average, stopped 23 of 24 shots in the game.
A three-point gained performance on last weekend’s trip to Utah left Rapid City’s playoff chances on the iffy side as the Rush (19-25-4-3, 50 points) trail fourth-place Kansas City by six points for the final Mountain Division spot in the ECHL playoffs. And unfortunately, the Rush weren’t able to narrow the margin despite a Kansas City loss on Wednesday.
“We didn’t play that well tonight, and I thought we looked tired from that road trip to Utah,” Tetrault said. “We weren’t first on pucks and we only had 23 shots on goal, and that’s not enough to win. You have to score more than one goal, and we just didn’t work hard enough offensively to create chances. We have to regroup and get them this weekend.”
Rapid City and Atlanta continue this week’s three-game series Friday night (7:05 p.m.) at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.