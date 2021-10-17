Go-ahead goal in lifts BHSU soccer to 4-3 win

Black Hills State women's soccer team defeated New Mexico Highlands, 4-3 Sunday afternoon at Dakota Fields in Rapid City.

The Yellow Jackets (2-7-1, 1-5-1 RMAC) totaled 17 shots on the day with 11 on goal.

BHSU spread the scoring around, as Alexa Buckley, Lexi Crow, Darby Whiteley and Taylor Hernandez each scored goals.

Ella Goodman had two assists on the day. Makayla Dannelly faced 16 shots between the pipes, grabbing two saves.

It was all Yellow Jackets in the first half as they scored three times on 11 shots.

Buckley opened the scoring with a goal at 10:49, assisted by Goodman to give BHSU an early 1-0 lead. The Yellow Jackets extended the lead to 2-0 eight minutes later as Crow found the net, again assisted by Goodman.

Whiteley got in on the scoring at 25:17 with a goal to put the Yellow Jackets up 3-0 in the first half, a score that would hold into the second half.

NMHU got on the board out of the half, cutting into the Yellow Jackets lead with a penalty kick goal at 54:09.

At 69:49, NMHU scored again to make it a one-goal game, and then found the goal again shortly after to lock the score at 3-3 with just under 20 minutes to play.