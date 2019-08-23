The Rapid City Rush announced Friday that goaltender Brad Barone has re-signed with the team for the 2019-20 ECHL season.
Barone came to the Rush on his third and final stint in the ECHL last season, previously playing with the Norfolk Admirals and Newfoundland Growlers. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound net-minder made his first ECHL stop in Norfolk, posting a 1-3-0-1 record in seven games with a 3.73 GAA and .890 SV%. He then played in a trio of games for Newfoundland, boasting a 2-1-0-0 record along with a 2.35 GAA and .908 SV% before joining the Rush organization. Barone made a splash in his Black Hills debut on Feb. 23 against the Atlanta Gladiators, stopping 38 of 40 shots in a 4-2 win. He finished his time in Rapid City with a 1-1-0-0 record in two appearances with a 2.03 GAA and .945 SV%.
“The players are a major part of why I re-signed with Rapid City. The characters in place and the personalities really made this an enjoyable place to play, both in the front office and in the locker room. It was a no-brainer to accept when Coach Tetrault sent me his offer,” Barone said. “We have one of the nicest rinks around, great amenities, and the fans and community are loyal. They respect the history of the team, and that holds us all accountable. We’ll get to see that passion even more so on opening weekend when the 2010 champions come home."
Trenhaile named BHSU Assistant Athletic Director for External Ops
Black Hills State University Athletic Director Jhett Albers has announced that Thayer Trenhaile will be the next Assistant Athletic Director for External Operations.
You have free articles remaining.
"Thayer has all the characteristics and internal instincts that will serve him well in the competitive and fast paced world of collegiate athletics," said Albers. "His energy, passion, and work ethic makes him a natural fit as an administrator within our athletic department and we are excited to have him as a member of the Yellow Jacket Family."
Trenhaile comes to BHSU from Daktronics, where he worked as an account service manager. Prior to that, he worked in the restaurant industry.
"I am so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Yellow Jacket family," said Trenhaile. "I look forward to working with Jhett Albers and the rest of the athletic department to serve the student-athletes and develop leaders of tomorrow."
Trenhaile, a South Dakota native, earned his Masters of Business Administration from the University of Sioux Falls. He graduated with a bachelor's degree from South Dakota State University, where he also was a four-year member of the Jackrabbit football team. While at SDSU, Trenhaile earned the Jackrabbit Impact Award, given to the top player in each sport at SDSU who exhibit exemplary leadership, dedication, and integrity on the field and in the community during their career.