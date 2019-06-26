Rapid City Post 22's Jake Goble capped an outstanding day on the mound for the Hardhats with a no-hitter in the 5-0 win over Mitchell Post 18 Tuesday in Mitchell.
In the first game, Hunter Tillery made his first start with the Post 22 varsity and beat Post 18 5-1.
"We played 14 innings of baseball and gave up one run, so pitching was outstanding," Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said. "Hunter Tillery came up from the Expos and just pounded the strike zone, changed speeds and really threw well. Goble throwing a no-hitter speaks for itself. He just was really on his game today and threw strikes. It was fun to watch."
Goble wasn't perfect against Mitchell, walking six, but he got the pitches he needed to end any further damage.
"He competed. That is the important thing," Torve said. "In the second inning he got into some trouble and I went out and visited him. The next guy he struck out. It was like he said to himself, 'I'm not going to get beat today,' and he threw a gem."
On the bus via telephone, Goble was naturally happy with his performance.
"I feels pretty good to go out there and throw strikes like I did," Goble said. "My off-speed was going good at first and I pounded the zone. I got a few calls and they helped me get there."
Goble is now 5-1 on the season with an 3.69 earned run average. Tuesday night's effort was a good confidence boost.
"I feel like I am getting used to the varsity level, the umps and everything that has to do with that," he said. "I felt pretty good today. I know I can do it and every time it gives me a goal to go out there and do this."
After no score through five innings, the Hardhats got on the board in the fifth with two runs, adding one in the sixth and two more in the seventh. Post 22 had eight hits by eight players, with Mason Messinger, Alex Weaver, Bransen Kuehl and Colton Hartford all driving in one run.
In the first game Tillery was sharp as well, allowing four hits and one run through six innings, striking out five. Hartford pitched the final inning.
It was just a 2-1 game before the Hardhats scored three times for some insurance in the seventh.
Again Post 22 had eight hits by eight players, with Ryan Bachman, Alex Weaver, Blake Weaver Thomas McGuire and Kuehl all driving in one run.
Post 22, 27-10, will return home tonight to host Pierre in a doubleheader at 5 p.m.
"I like where our team is at; we're headed in the right direction," Torve said. "We've won 10 of our last 12 games and there is only one of those 12 that we laid an egg. The other 11 we competed. We're figuring it out at the plate, and when you throw the ball like Hunter and Jake did tonight, we're going to be in every ballgame.'"