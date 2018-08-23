Black Hills State University head men's basketball coach, Ryan Thompson, has announced the addition of Chris Gold as an assistant coach for the Yellow Jackets.
"I am thrilled for the opportunity to join Black Hills State University and work for a great young basketball mind, in Coach Thompson," said Gold. "I grew up watching the RMAC, and am very excited for the opportunity to develop a great group of student-athletes and work to elevate the Yellow Jacket basketball program alongside Coach Thompson. Spearfish is a great college town with one of the most beautiful campuses, and top facilities, in the RMAC."
Gold comes to BHSU from Boise State University, where he worked under head coach Leon Rice from 2016-18. Gold recently completed his Master's Degree in Athletic Leadership and was heavily involved in player development, scouting, and rebounding.
Prior to Boise State, Gold spent four seasons as the top assistant at Snow Junior College (2012-2016) in Utah under Rob Nielson.
Gold got his start in college basketball at the Division 1 level where he served as the Director of Basketball Operations at Weber State University (2010-2012) under Randy Rahe.
Gold volunteered for the Denver Nuggets during the 2009-2010 season. He played point guard at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, Kan., and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Management. He student assisted for the 2008-2009 season at KWU.