The Lead-Deadwood volleyball team picked up its third win in a row with a victory over Belle Fourche Monday night in Lead-Deadwood.
The Golddiggers jumped ahead early, taking a two set advantage with a pair of 25-21 wins to open the match.
The Wildcats showed some fight in the third set on their way to earning a narrow 26-24 victory.
Lead-Deadwood regained the momentum in the fourth and closed it out with a 25-18 win.
Golddigger head coach Kim Hansen said her six seniors have taken the helm and paced the team this season.
“It has definitely been a senior led team for us this season,” she said. “These girls have been playing for a long time, they are resilient and a little sassy and they are go-getters. If you tell them what to do and how to do it, they’ll turn it around. That has been fun to watch this year.”
Senior Anna Campbell paced Lead with 14 kills and 27 digs, Kailee Bertrand led with 21 assists and Raygan Mattson finished with six blocks.
Blake Mehlberg also recorded her 1,000th career dig with 25 in the match.
"We had a fun senior night tonight and it is always fun to recognize the commitment they have put in," Hansen added. "These girls have really taken it to heart and are playing as a team down the stretch."
The Golddiggers (17-10) will finish off their regular season schedule when they play at St. Thomas More tonight at 7 p.m.
The Wildcats close out the regular season at 16-15.
You have free articles remaining.
HILL CITY 3, BELLE FOURCHE 1: Hill City and Belle Fourche closed out the regular season Monday night as the Rangers topped the Broncs in four sets.
Hill City opened the match with a 2-0 lead with 25-8 and 25-11 victories in the first two sets.
From there, Belle Fourche cut the deficit with a 25-15 win the third, before the Rangers stormed back to put the match away with a 25-9 fourth.
No other information was made available for this match.
Hill City closed out the season at 27-3, while Custer finished at 16-15. Both teams await the start of the playoffs, which begin Nov. 5.
ST. THOMAS MORE 3, RED CLOUD 0: Led by a balanced attack, the Cavaliers cruised to a straight set win over Red Cloud Tuesday night.
St. Thomas More earned the victory with 25-13, 25-9 and 25-7 wins.
Ciara Benson paced the Cavs on the attack with 15 kills, Mairin Duffy added 11 kills and Haleigh Timmer finished with 10.
Sarah Matthes led the team in assists with 36, while adding six aces.
St. Thomas More (30-5) will play Lead-Deadwood tonight, while Red Cloud finished the season at 7-22.