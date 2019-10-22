The Lead-Deadwood volleyball team snapped a three-game losing skid with a four set victory over the Patriots Tuesday night.
Douglas kicked off the match with a 25-13 win in the first set. From there, the Golddiggers took over, winning the next three sets 25-9, 25-16 and 25-17.
Breah Mulvehill led the way for Douglas with eight kills, three blocks and three aces, while Sierra Kolve had 15 assists and Makayla Regevig had 16 digs.
Lead-Deadwood (15-10) is back in action Friday when it hosts Belle Fourche, while the Patriots (5-21) will play in the East-West Classic starting Friday in Brandon.
ST. THOMAS MORE 3, BELLE FOURCHE 1: The Cavaliers bounced back from a second-set loss to earn a win over the Broncs Tuesday night in Belle Fourche.
St. Thomas More won the first set 25-13, before Belle Fourche tied the match with a 25-22 victory in the second.
The Cavs took the next two sets 25-20 and 25-22 to close out the match.
Haleigh Timmer paced STM with 15 kills; Ciara Benson added 11 kills and Sarah Matthes finished with 37 assists and four aces. Skylar Sullivan led the team in digs with 20 and Grace Brechtel had six blocks.
St. Thomas More (28-5) travels to Red Cloud Monday, while the Broncs (9-16) are at Lead-Deadwood Friday.
NEW UNDERWOOD 3, KADOKA AREA 2: The Tigers won a hard-fought match over Kadoka Area in a triangular Tuesday night in Kadoka.
The Kougars opened the match with a 25-14 victory, before New Underwood stormed back to take the next two 25-22 and 25-21.
Kadoka tied the match at 2-2 with a 25-21 win in the fourth, before the Tigers closed it out with a 17-15 fifth set win.
Cerington Jones led New Underwood with 16 kills and 10 assists, Lexi Ballard added 13 kills and four aces and Emma Madsen finished with 38 assists.
The Tigers (16-4) will host Edgemont Friday, while Kadoka (25-4) hosts Pine Ridge.
NEW UNDERWOOD 3, STANLEY COUNTY 0: New Underwood earned a straight-set win over Stanley County in a triangular Tuesday night.
The Tigers picked up the win with 25-9, 25-17 and 25-10 victories.
Cerington Jones paced New Underwood with 10 kills, Emma Madsen had 32 assists and Gabby Miller chipped in with seven kills.
Stanley County (3-15) will host Highmore-Harrold Friday.
SPEARFISH 3, HOT SPRINGS 0: The Spartans defeated Hot Springs 25-19, 25-22 and 27-25 Tuesday night in Spearfish.
No other information was made available for this match.
Spearfish (5-19) will play in the East-West Classic starting Friday, while the Bison (4-23) close out the regular season when they host Rapid City Christian Tuesday.
High School Soccer
Spearfish boys, Sturgis girls top BHC all-conference selections
The Black Hills Soccer Conference announced its all-conference selections Monday, with the Spearfish boys and Sturgis girls leading the way.
For the boys, the Spartans led with five selections, starting with Ryan Rafferty and Ryan Peldo, both seniors. The rest of the selections consist of juniors, including Brock Bacon, Bridger Roberdeau and Gabe Knudson.
The Scoopers came in second with four selections, including juniors Kale Dennis, Jared Sailor and Brodie Eisenbraun. Gabe Nelson, a senior, rounded out the selections for Sturgis.
St. Thomas More had a trio of players make all-conference, including senior Andrew Evans, junior Sam Evans and sophomore Cole Aanderud.
Douglas’ Payton Causey and Dawson Kenoyer, both seniors, made the team, while Belle Fourche’s Josiah Trimble (11th grade) rounded out the selections.
On the girls’ side, the Scoopers led the rest of the conference with five selections, including senior Glory Christianson, juniors Emilee Willey and Payton Hedderman, sophomore Jessica Matthew and eighth-grader Morgan Jost.
Spearfish had four selections, including Lyndey Dean (12), Tessa Lucas (10), Hanna Bjorkman (9) and Brooke Peotter (8).
The Cavaliers also had four selections in Logan Pokorny (12), Bailee Robbins (12), Megan Carlson (12) and Vivian Hurd (11).
The Broncs had a pair of selections in Savannah Rosales (12) and Elainna Brill (11), and Douglas’ Olivia Grinager (10) closed out the all-conference team.