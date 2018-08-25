The Rapid City Central volleyball team showed a spark in the third set Saturday against Aberdeen Central.
That spark, however, didn't ignite and Aberdeen rallied to sweep the non-conference matchup at Nassz Gymnasium in three sets, 25-17, 25-16 and 25-22.
After not leading at all in the first two sets, the Cobblers were up 17-10 in the third, but were outscored 15-5 the rest of the way.
"Our passing was much better, so our setter didn't have to run all over the place," Cobblers coach Jeanne Deming said. "We started playing our positions, instead of trying to do too much out on the court."
In the first two sets, the Cobblers could never get out of the gates early and had to play catch-up all of the way through. So was the case on Friday night in their season opening three-set loss to Pierre.
"We're just trying to jell and get used to each other," Deming said. "We're trying some different things. The girls worked really hard this last game. I was super proud of them. They played a lot better (Saturday) than they did (Friday)."
Things looked promising in that third set, led by three kills each from Dani Seljeskog and Adison Young, a kill and then two straight aces by Abbie Freeman.
But Aberdeen Central ran off nine of 10 points and broke the game and match open late.
"We got challenged in the third game. They were doing some things — we got aced three times in that set alone. They had the momentum," Aberdeen Central coach Dennis Northrup said. "It was good that we could call our timeouts and get it stopped. We got back to basic stuff. It came easy there once we figured it out."
Rhiannon Nez, a 6-foot junior middle blocker, led the way for the Cobblers with nine kills and five blocks. Sophomore Ramsey Deming had 20 assists, with Freeman leading the way defensively with 21 digs and three serving aces.
"We're going to get better every match that we play," Jeanne Deming said. "They work hard and are a cohesive team. We just need to cinch things up int he next couple of months.'
The Cobblers will get an opportunity to get a lot of court time next weekend at the Gillette Invitational.
"We'll get a lot of matches in, so that will help us," Deming said. "We'll definitely be working on our serving; that was one of our downfalls today."
Aberdeen Central, which fell to No. 1 Rapid City Stevens Friday night in three sets, was led Saturday by Brooklyn Kusler with 13 kills, followed by Cassidy Gough with seven kills and Lexi LaFave with six. Grave Myhre had 27 assists. As a team, the Golden Eagles had six service aces.
"One the road the second day is always a tough day," Northrup said. "I'm starting four sophomores, so we're going to have some growing pains. (Friday) was a big growth spurt, I guess."