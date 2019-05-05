A. Arrowhead Country Club
3675 Sheridan Lake Road, Rapid City
605-342-6389; arrowheadccrc.com; 18
Changes for 2019: No changes.
B. Belle Fourche Country Club
Highway 85 & 34, Belle Fourche.
605-892-3472. bellefourchecountryclub.com; 9
Changes for 2019: Removed trees, trying to make the course more user friendly. Tree removal on holes five and six. Opens up view, removing trees made the holes more user friendly.
C. Boulder Canyon Country Club
12312 US 14A, Sturgis
605-347-5108; bouldercanyoncountryclub.com; 18
Changes for 2019: 18 hole course now. 9 hole course for 71 years. Built the back nine, for over a decade. Got a couple signature holes island hole par 3 (#12), hole 17, tough par 5. Mondays marathon Mondays, 75 for all you can play (includes cart). Twilight service, Sat-Sun, After 4,40 dollars. Senior weekday fees, over 62, 18 holes for 35 dollars. Military Monday, 35 dollars, with cart, 18 holes. Most affordable and newest 18 hole course in the Hills.
D. Buffalo Golf Course
Highway 85; Buffalo; 9
E. Cedar Pines Golf Course
2847 Wyo. Hwy 116 North, Upton, Wyo.
Online on Facebook; 9
Changes for 2019: No changes.
F. Devils Tower Golf
Hulett, Wyo.; 307-467-5773
Changes for 2019: In the process of building a new clubhouse, opening in May. Has a completely restored cherryback cowboy bar. Golf simulator in the basement and archery range.
G. Elkhorn Ridge
6845 St. Onge Road, Spearfish
605-722-4653; golfelkhorn.com; 18
Changes for 2019: This summer opening (end of June) the Miller Creek Pub, full restaurant and bar. It is an open air facility, hitting bays inside for practice, patio fireplace, outdoor seating.
H. Elks 1187 Golf Course
3333 Jolly Lane, Rapid City
605-393-0522; rcelks.org; 18
Changes for 2019: None
I. Fountain Springs Golf Course
1750 Fountain Plaza Drive, Rapid City
605-342-4653; 9
J. Golf Club at Red Rock
6520 Birkdale Drive, Rapid City
605-718-4710; golfclubatredrock.com; 18
Changes for 2019: Red Rock is in the top 200 residential courses in 2018 in golf week in the nation. Remodeling, reshaping to hole 18. Will be done by the end of spring.
K. Hart Ranch Golf Course
23645 Clubhouse Dr, Rapid City
605-341-5703; hartranch.com; 18
Changes for 2019: Clubhouse upgrades. New simulator inside. No changes to course.
M. Lead Country Club
21826 Hanna Road, Lead
605-584-1852; leadcountryclub.com; 9
Changes for 2019: No changes.
N. Legend Buttes G.C.
3440 Hwy 20, Crawford, Neb.
308-665-2431; None; 9
Changes for 2019: None
You have free articles remaining.
O. Meadowbrook Golf Course
3625 Jackson Blvd, Rapid City
605-394-4191; golfatmeadowbrook.com; 18
Changes for 2019: Repaving cart paths in the fall
P. Newcastle Country Club
2302 West Main, Newcastle, Wyo.
307-746-2639; None; 9
Changes for 2019: Tee boxes extended on No. 2 (wider), No. 5 (wider) men's and women's. Installed a public pond near No. 5 tee boxes. Pond is stocked for public fishing.
Q. Newell Golf Club
12963 Orman Road, Newell
605-394-4124; 9
Changes for 2019: No changes.
R. Prairie Ridge Golf Course
239 N. Ellsworth Road, Box Elder
605-923-4999; ellsworthfss.com; 9
Changes for 2019: No changes.
S. Rapid City Executive Golf Course
200 12th St., Rapid City
605-394-4124; None; 9
Changes for 2019: No changes
T. Ridgeway Country Club
16611 Hwy 385, Chadron, Neb.
308-432-4468; None; 9
Changes for 2019: No changes
U. Rocky Knolls Golf Course
12181 US 16, Custer, 605-673-4481
Changes for 2019: No changes.
V. Southern Hills Golf Course
1130 Clubhouse Dr, Hot Springs
605-745-6400; hotspringssdgolf.com; 18
Changes for 2019: No changes
W. Spearfish Canyon Country Club
120 Spearfish Canyon, Spearfish 605-717-4653
Changes for 2019: In the process of putting in a driving range. All 18 holes will be open during construction. Building four new golf holes in the front nine. Driving range and restructured holes will be done by 2020.
X. Sundance Country Club
1632 E. Cleveland St., Sundance, Wyo
307-283-1191; None; 9
Changes for 2019: No changes.
Y. Tomahawk Country Club
21496 US 385, Deadwood
605-578-2080; golftomahawk.com; 9
Changes for 2019: Opened a pro shop, available for clothing.
Z. Wall Community Golf Course
1801 Golf Course Road, Wall
605-279-4653; None; 9
Changes for 2019: No changes.