A. Arrowhead Country Club

3675 Sheridan Lake Road, Rapid City

605-342-6389; arrowheadccrc.com; 18

Changes for 2019: No changes.

 

B. Belle Fourche Country Club

Highway 85 & 34, Belle Fourche.

605-892-3472. bellefourchecountryclub.com; 9 

Changes for 2019: Removed trees, trying to make the course more user friendly. Tree removal on holes five and six. Opens up view, removing trees made the holes more user friendly.

 

C. Boulder Canyon Country Club

12312 US 14A, Sturgis

605-347-5108; bouldercanyoncountryclub.com; 18

Changes for 2019: 18 hole course now. 9 hole course for 71 years. Built the back nine, for over a decade. Got a couple signature holes island hole par 3 (#12), hole 17, tough par 5. Mondays marathon Mondays, 75 for all you can play (includes cart). Twilight service, Sat-Sun, After 4,40 dollars. Senior weekday fees, over 62, 18 holes for 35 dollars. Military Monday, 35 dollars, with cart, 18 holes. Most affordable and newest 18 hole course in the Hills. 

 

D. Buffalo Golf Course

Highway 85; Buffalo; 9

E. Cedar Pines Golf Course

2847 Wyo. Hwy 116 North, Upton, Wyo.

Online on Facebook; 9

Changes for 2019:  No changes.

F. Devils Tower Golf 

Hulett, Wyo.; 307-467-5773

Devilstowergolf.com; 18

Changes for 2019: In the process of building a new clubhouse, opening in May. Has a completely restored cherryback cowboy bar. Golf simulator in the basement and archery range.

 

G. Elkhorn Ridge

6845 St. Onge Road, Spearfish

605-722-4653; golfelkhorn.com; 18

Changes for 2019: This summer opening (end of June) the Miller Creek Pub, full restaurant and bar. It is an open air facility, hitting bays inside for practice, patio fireplace, outdoor seating.

 

H. Elks 1187 Golf Course

3333 Jolly Lane, Rapid City

605-393-0522; rcelks.org; 18

Changes for 2019: None

 

I. Fountain Springs Golf Course

1750 Fountain Plaza Drive, Rapid City

605-342-4653; 9

 

J. Golf Club at Red Rock

6520 Birkdale Drive, Rapid City

605-718-4710; golfclubatredrock.com; 18

Changes for 2019: Red Rock is in the top 200 residential courses in 2018 in golf week in the nation. Remodeling, reshaping to hole 18. Will be done by the end of spring.

 

K. Hart Ranch Golf Course  

23645 Clubhouse Dr, Rapid City

605-341-5703; hartranch.com; 18

Changes for 2019: Clubhouse upgrades. New simulator inside. No changes to course.

 

M. Lead Country Club

21826 Hanna Road, Lead

605-584-1852; leadcountryclub.com; 9

Changes for 2019: No changes.

 

N. Legend Buttes G.C.

3440 Hwy 20, Crawford, Neb.

308-665-2431; None; 9

Changes for 2019: None

 

O. Meadowbrook Golf Course

3625 Jackson Blvd, Rapid City

605-394-4191; golfatmeadowbrook.com; 18

Changes for 2019: Repaving cart paths in the fall

 

P. Newcastle Country Club

2302 West Main, Newcastle, Wyo.

307-746-2639; None; 9

Changes for 2019: Tee boxes extended on No. 2 (wider), No. 5 (wider)  men's and women's. Installed a public pond near No. 5 tee boxes. Pond is stocked for public fishing.

 

Q. Newell Golf Club

12963 Orman Road, Newell

605-394-4124; 9

Changes for 2019: No changes.

 

R. Prairie Ridge Golf Course

239 N. Ellsworth Road, Box Elder

605-923-4999; ellsworthfss.com; 9

Changes for 2019: No changes.

 

S. Rapid City Executive Golf Course

200 12th St., Rapid City

605-394-4124; None; 9

Changes for 2019: No changes

 

T. Ridgeway Country Club  

16611 Hwy 385, Chadron, Neb.

308-432-4468; None; 9

Changes for 2019: No changes

 

U. Rocky Knolls Golf Course  

12181 US 16, Custer, 605-673-4481

rockyknollsgolfcourse.com; 9

Changes for 2019: No changes.

 

V. Southern Hills Golf Course

1130 Clubhouse Dr, Hot Springs

605-745-6400; hotspringssdgolf.com; 18

Changes for 2019: No changes

 

W. Spearfish Canyon Country Club

120 Spearfish Canyon, Spearfish 605-717-4653

spearfishcanyoncountryclub.com; 18

Changes for 2019: In the process of putting in a driving range. All 18 holes will be open during construction. Building four new golf holes in the front nine. Driving range and restructured holes will be done by 2020.

 

X. Sundance Country Club

1632 E. Cleveland St., Sundance, Wyo

307-283-1191; None; 9

Changes for 2019: No changes.

 

Y. Tomahawk Country Club

21496 US 385, Deadwood

605-578-2080; golftomahawk.com; 9

Changes for 2019: Opened a pro shop, available for clothing.

 

Z. Wall Community Golf Course

1801 Golf Course Road, Wall

605-279-4653; None; 9

Changes for 2019: No changes.

 

