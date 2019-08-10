Will Grevlos of Sioux Falls and Katie Bartlett of Pierre sit atop the leaderboards after the second round of play Saturday at the South Dakota Golf Association Amateur Championships being played at the Brookings Country Club.
Grevlos carded a 2-under-par 70 on Saturday and holds a two-shot lead over Jack Lundin of Sioux Falls and Russell Pick of Mitchell after 36 holes of the 54-hole men’s amateur championship.
Lundin, who was at 1-over-par after opening with a 73 on Friday, rebounded with a 4-under 68 on Saturday to jump back into contention. Pick opened with an even-par 72 on Friday and followed with a 3-under 69.
Grevlos opened with a 3-under 69 on Friday. He was the only golfer to break 70 during the first round of the men’s amateur tournament.
Ben Daane and Nick Lust of Rapid City lead local efforts in the men’s amateur tournament. They are among four players tied for 19th place with a two-day score of 150.
In the women’s amateur championship, Bartlett again tied for the low score of the day and holds a two-shot lead over Julie Jansa of Sioux Falls with 18 holes left to play.
Bartlett and Lani Potter of Aberdeen both opened with 3-over 75s, while Jansa shot a 77 on Friday. Bartlett and Jansa both shot 77 on Saturday, while Potter carded an 80 and fell to third.
Bartlett sits atop the field with a two-day total of 152. Jansa is second at 154 and Potter third, another shot back at 155.
Alex Kandolin of Rapid City slipped from 10th to a tie for 13th in the standings after Saturday’s second round. Her second-day 85 gave her a two-day total of 168. She is tied with Masy Mock of Mitchell heading into today’s final round.