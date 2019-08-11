Jack Lundin of Sioux Falls and Katie Bartlett of Pierre claimed top honors at the South Dakota Golf Association Amateur Championships that wrapped up Sunday at the Brookings Country Club.
Lundin, who will be a senior this fall at Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls, won the men’s championship with a final round 4-under-par 68, the low round of the day. He finished the three-day tournament at 7-under 209 and became the youngest winner of the stroke play championship.
Russell Pick of Mitchell came in second, two strokes back at 5-under 211. Pick, who was tied for second with Lundin after Saturday’s second round, shot a 2-under 70 during Sunday’s closing 18 holes.
Second-day leader Will Grevlos of Sioux Falls closed with a 1-over-par 73 on Sunday and finished third with a 54-hole total of 212. Jonah Dohrer of Aberdeen placed fourth after closing with a 69 and a three-day total of 213.
Among area golfers in the men’s division, Nick Lust of Rapid City shot an even-par 72 Sunday to climb into a 12-place tie with an overall score of 222.
In the women’s championship, Bartlett fired a final day 77 to hold off a late charge by South Dakota State assistant golf coach Maggie Murphy.
You have free articles remaining.
Murphy, who started the day seven shots off the lead, was 2-under-par after the opening nine holes at Brookings Country Club, and ended the day with the low round of the tournament on Sunday, an even-par 72.
Bartlett, who finished second to Murphy at the 2019 SDGA Women’s Match Play tournament, shot her second consecutive 77 and finished with a three-day total of 229 to claim championship honors.
Murphy followed two strokes back at 231 to place second. Lani Potter, who was tied with Bartlett for first place after the opening 18 holes Friday, shot a 77 on Sunday to finish third at 232.
Julie Jansa, who was second after Saturday’s second round, closed with an 83 on Sunday to place fifth.
Alex Kandolin of Rapid City was the top area finisher in the women’s amateur. Kandolin shot her best round of the tournament Sunday, carding a 9-over 81 to climb from 13th to 10th place.