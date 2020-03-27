Gordon using lessons of holdout as motivation in 2020

Some players get the benefit of the doubt, Gordon said.

Not him.

"It's, 'You're not what you are.' It's, 'You're an average player,'" Gordon said.

That is what's driving Gordon as he begins the second chapter of his NFL career, one which could be delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic that has pushed back offseason training and ground daily life across the globe to a near halt.

"To me, I'm going to take that (criticism) and I'm going to use it as fuel because I know what type of player I am," Gordon said. "I want to show that and I am going to show that. I'm so excited. I'm better than just average."

In Denver, Gordon, a two-time Pro Bowler, teams up with Phillip Lindsay, a two-time 1,000-yard rusher and a Pro Bowler in his first two seasons, in a suddenly dynamic Broncos backfield.

"You only hear great things about Denver. Obviously, I played there every year I've been in the league. I know how great the fan base is. I like their scheme. I watched film on them. I checked the offensive linemen. I like the way they get to the second level on their double teams. I just thought it was a great move and a great place to start off fresh and help boost my career," Gordon said.