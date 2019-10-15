Regional Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine has signed its first sponsorship agreement with a professional athlete, Tamara Gorman, a Rapid City native and triathlete on Team USA.
Gorman graduated from Stevens High School in 2014, and from the University of Minnesota in 2017. She has competed on the world stage since 2012. She is a three-time International Triathlon Union Continental Cup medalist, and in 2017 she won the ITU U23 World Championship.
“I am so thankful to partner with the health system, especially in my home town, and to be able to represent the Sports Performance Institute around the world as I go off on my adventures,” Gorman said. “I’m excited for this partnership, because it will help me be the best athlete I can be and allow me to continue doing what I love.”
You have free articles remaining.
Regional Health is proud to train athletes of all abilities and levels. Its teams of experts is excited for the opportunity to work with and support Gorman in her USA Olympic team journey.
“We are very excited for the opportunity to sponsor Tamara. She’s a dedicated athlete who embodies the core values of Regional Health Sports Performance Institute, and we look forward to the partnership,” said Mike Latour, Director of Musculoskeletal Care. “It is a unique privilege for us to be on Tamara’s team and help out on her journey to the triathlon world championships and possibly the 2020 Summer Olympics.”