Wherever they go, Tamara Gorman and Tony Smoragiewiez seem to be connected.
The Rapid City-born triathletes put the Black Hills on the map this year in the world of triathlons, and as a result were named the Professional Athletes of the Year by the Rapid City Sports Officials and will be honored Monday night at the Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame and Sports Recognition Banquet.
Gorman graduated from Rapid City Stevens in 2014 and continued her career at Minnesota. Smoragiewiez graduated from Rapid City Central in the same year and went to Michigan.
From the Big Ten they continued to the world stage and had an elite year on the triathlon circuit.
"I feel so grateful. I think back to high school and growing up in Rapid City and then going into college and going into professional triathlon, I feel like Rapid City in general set me up well," said Gorman, who is currently training in Colorado. "Not only my high school track and cross country coach, but also my swim program, I feel like the coaches were so supportive of me.
"I’m very grateful for the opportunities I was given growing up in Rapid City because I don’t think it’s like that everywhere."
From May of last year to April this year, Gorman participated in approximately 10 triathlons with her highest place being third, coming in the International Triathlon Union World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.
Gorman and Smoragiewiez had a special Rapid City moment during that race in Cape Town, as they both finished on the podium with Smoragiewiez finishing second by barely beating out Joao Silva of Portugal at the finish line.
"I feel really honored to receive the award. I love the fact that we both grew up in Rapid City, and it’s incredible that both of us grew up and are at an elite level in triathlon," said Smoragiewiez, who is currently training in France. "It’s something we always brag about, being from Rapid City. It’s an amazing place to train and have grown up in."
In addition to his finish in Cape Town, Smoragiewiez also participated in 10 other triathlons from last May through April. He traveled all over the world, and said his strategy going forward is going to be on quality not quantity.
He admitted he probably raced in too many races last year, but now he said he's going to focus on the real goal, the 2020 Olympics.
"Last year was pretty hectic and crazy with quite a few races on my schedule," he said. "I focused on getting the experience and racing everywhere. I’m taking a different approach this year now that I have that experience. I’m getting a solid block of training, so I feel really ready for race day."
Gorman called Rapid City and the Black Hills "a hidden gem," and said growing up where she grew up has allowed for her to have an 'adventure' of a year.
"I’m living my dream that I’ve had since 2012," she said. "It’s an adventure and kind of like a dream and I’m really thankful for all the opportunities I’ve had. To be able to be on the starting line with the best women in the world is amazing."
Both athletes said they are looking forward to a summer of racing. The triathlon season usually is packed with races in the summer, with the "off season" coming in the winter and spring months, which still consist of rigorous training.
Both have their eyes on the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo, and have the USA Triathlon Test Event in Tokyo beginning Aug. 15 circled on their calendars.