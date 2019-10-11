Led by a big game from Micaiah Grace, the Custer football team earned its third straight victory as it won a 62-41 shootout with Lead-Deadwood Friday night in Lead.
Grace paced the Wildcats from his running back position as he finished with 33 carries for 319 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.
The game was fairly close for most of the first half with Custer taking a 22-16 advantage into the break.
The Wildcats broke the game open with an 18-6 third and held off any Golddigger comeback attempt in the fourth.
Despite the freezing cold conditions that have caused several games to be postponed this weekend, Custer assistant coach Brad Block said the Black Hills Conference teams play no matter what.
“In the Black Hills Conference, we play football on Friday nights,” he said. “We don’t go home and watch Netflix, we play football.”
Dathon Elmore chipped in for the Wildcats with 14 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown before having to sit out the second half due to injury.
On the defensive end, Daniel Sedlacek had nine tackles, two of which were for loss and a blocked punt, while Brennan Hanes chipped in with eight tackles and a pair of fumble recoveries.
Custer (4-3) hosts Hot Springs Friday, while Lead-Deadwood finished out the regular season at 3-5.
BELLE FOURCHE 48, SPEARFISH 7: Belle Fourche bounced back from last week’s loss as it cruised past Spearfish Friday night.
No other information was made available for this game.
The Broncs (4-3) are back in action at Sturgis on Friday, while the Spartans (0-7) travel to Brookings.
More games moved due to winter storm
Wednesday night’s snow storm continued to impact the local sports schedule Friday as a handful of games were moved to today.
One of the games that was rescheduled for today was Rapid City Stevens at Aberdeen Central, with kickoff scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Other games that were moved include Newell at Harding County (1 p.m.), Faith at Hill City (3 p.m.), Philip at Kadoka (5 p.m.) and Sturgis at Mitchell (5 p.m.).
High School Volleyball
BELLE FOURCHE 3, DOUGLAS 0: The Broncs snapped a four game losing skid Friday night as they cruised past Douglas in Belle Fourche.
The Broncs opened the match with a 25-23 win, before taking the next two sets 25-8 and 25-19.
Alexis Cherveny paced Belle Fourche with six aces and eight digs, Harley Fischer finished with 23 digs and Taryn Stedellie finished with 23 assists.
Kaylin Garza paced the team in kills with seven and Amity Middleton added six.
Sierra Kolve led the Patriots with 17 digs and 21 assists, while Breah Mulvehill finished with six kills.
Belle Fourche (8-15) will travel to Spearfish Tuesday, while Douglas (3-17) hosts Rapid City Stevens.