Grant funding benefits elk habitat, research
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation provided nearly $114,000 in grant funding to improve elk habitat and scientific research in South Dakota as well as a wide range of hunting heritage and other outdoor-related activities.
"Water is at a premium across the lower portion of South Dakota. This funding is helping to establish a wide-ranging pipeline project to improve more than 15,400 acres of habitat," said Blake Henning, RMEF chief conservation officer. "It also goes toward a multi-year research effort monitoring cow elk survival plus it assists various other projects designed to enhance habitat for elk and other wildlife."
The 2018 grants helped pay for 25 projects across Aurora, Beadle, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Custer, Fall River, Jerauld, Lake, Lawrence, Meade, Pennington, Sanborn, Tripp and Yankton Counties.
South Dakota is home to more than 4,200 RMEF members and 18 chapters.
Since 1990, RMEF and its partners completed 324 conservation and hunting heritage outreach projects in South Dakota with a combined value of more than $37.2 million. These projects protected or enhanced 102,013 acres of habitat and opened or improved public access to 11,472 acres.
Here is a sampling of the 2018 projects, listed by county:
Custer County
• Provide funding to monitor cow elk survival and mortality in the Black Hills. The funds help replace 50 collars during the winter of 2018-19 which help managers monitor the animals during calving season and during other times of the year (also benefits Lawrence and Pennington Counties).
Fall River County
• Provide funding to expand the South Dakota Elk Hunting Access Program to an estimated 27,000 acres of privately-owned land in the southern Black Hills during the 2018 hunting season. The program enhances hunting opportunities and success rates while improving landowner tolerance for having elk on their property and assisting them with depredation concerns (also benefits Custer, Lawrence, Meade and Pennington, Counties).
Lawrence County
• Provide funding to construct nine miles of pipeline, ten stock tanks, three water storage tanks and two wildlife water guzzlers across approximately 15,000 acres of rangeland on the Black Hills National Forest. The goal is to improve forage through improved grazing distribution, including livestock, and provide reliable water sources for wildlife to encourage elk to use public lands.
Wyoming biologists analyze sage-grouse wings to help determine population
Each year, biologists with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and other agencies gather together to analyze wings of sage-grouse harvested in Wyoming to help determine an estimate of sage-grouse reproduction of that year.
In November, biologists with Game and Fish, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Natural Resource Conservation District met in Lovell to determine the age and sex of 1,628 sage-grouse wings. The wings are collected from hunters primarily in central and southwest Wyoming who voluntarily contribute wings by dropping them off at designated collection points during the hunting season.
Sage-grouse/Sagebrush Biologist Leslie Schreiber said each wing is aged as a chick, yearling or adult and sex is determined by the size, or measurement of the wing. “This information helps us determine average number of chicks per hen that were produced for the year,” Schreiber said. “This information, used in conjunction with spring lek counts, gives us insight into how sage-grouse populations are doing in Wyoming.”