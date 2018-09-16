Long-range shooting has been gaining popularity in the last four to five years in the hunting and recreational shooting communities.
With deer hunting season fast approaching, long-range shooting has become a more prominent way to harvest a buck, and the distances have only been going up.
Mike McRodin, group sales manager for hardlines at the Rapid City Cabela's, said he has heard of hunters shooting from as far as 2,500 yards away, but distances from 1,000-2,000 yards away are more common.
There are multiple calibers that are capable of shooting effectively from that distance. McRodin said the 6.5 Creedmoor is the most popular because the feet-per-second velocity is "unmatched," but calibers ranging all the way up to a Sniper Rifle through Modular Sniper Rifle, and the .306 Hunting Rifle also are used.
McRodin also said it's less about the caliber of gun than the ability of the shooter.
He said beginners should not try long-range hunting, mostly for ethical but also for safety reasons.
"Everything is capable of it, but it’s the ethical reasons behind it," he said. "Where you’re at in reading that wind to 1,000 yards away could be a night and day difference in speed and even the travel of the wind. You want to make a quick, clean, humane kill and not have it wounded. That's the hunting portion of it, and the lifestyle we all try to follow."
With the 6.5 Creedmoor, McRodin said that at 1,000 yards away a bullet can travel 2,600 feet per second, which isn't the only obvious advantage to this kind of hunting.
He said there's also more time to get set up, and if a hunter can land a perfect shot, being far away gives the hunter a bigger advantage.
"You’re going to get away with a lot more movements, less chance of being busted and having them be on more of an alert, so it’s more of a surprise," he said. "You get in closer yardages, you’re kind of right in their comfort zone and you can't get away with as much, so you have to be stealthy."
McRodin sees the future of long-range shooting growing as more shooters become proficient on ranges of their own. It's already even made its way into popular hunting media.
"With the caliber of weapon coming out now and the calibers you can attach to them, I see it growing," he said. "There are a few shows out that feature long-range hunting on the outdoor channel or sportsman’s network. It’s fun to watch."
The deer season in the Black Hills begins Nov. 1 and ends Nov. 30. The season starts for western South Dakota on Nov. 10 and ends Nov. 30, which are the same dates for the special buck season.
The elk season for firearms in the Black Hills begins Oct. 1 and ends Dec. 31, while at Custer State Park it begins Oct. 1 and ends Oct. 31.