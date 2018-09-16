What started as a small chapter of a worldwide organization nearly two decades ago has become one of the largest conservation and hunter's rights groups in western South Dakota.
The Greater Dacotah Chapter of the Safari Club International has contributed $412,883 to projects in the last 18 years. What started as a club raising money for big horn sheep conservation projects has raised money for projects associated with 30 different organizations.
"Most of us have been hunters our whole lives; we’re all from different backgrounds, but we’ve gotten to the point in our lives where it’s time to give back. Participating in an organization that gives back is prepping the way for the next generation," club president Gereth Stillman said. "We like to work with other local organizations, we do a lot with not just GF&P, we get into everything. We’re not trying to take a bite out of just one piece, we’re trying to have a broader appeal to everyone."
The organization's fundraising method is through a yearly banquet, scheduled this year for March 6 at the Ramkota Hotel, which seats about 400 people. Stillman said the banquet is usually full, including more than 380 at last March's event. SCI makes, on average, close to $60,000 from the night.
The chapter was awarded the 2015, '16 and '17 Chapter of the Year Award based on project funding, and its membership increased by 100 hunters in 2017 — the largest jump since the club's inception.
Of the money SCI receives, 30 percent goes to the national chapter, while the rest stays local. If the club decides to do other fundraising besides the banquet, it gets to keep 100 percent of the contributions.
Former club president Brian Dail said that the organization gets to decide what it does with the money it does keep, and doesn't have to go to the national chapter for approval.
"Someone could come to us with a project in a day and we could fund them that night," he said. "We can fund projects no one else can fund. Our project list has a variety of projects that cover multiple species, multiple use. We’re probably the one organization that has that longitude."
Of that list, the highest amount given is to big horn sheep projects, which have received $65,150 in the last 18 years.
One of the organization's main goals is to get youth educated and involved in hunting and conservation. In the last 18 years, that's included $41,823 to the Journey Museum in Rapid City, $3,000 to South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures, $1,500 for a Boy Scout Camp Shooting Range and $13,000 for the Black Hills Raptor Center.
"We take the youth part of it very seriously. We’re like a big spider, we’re heading in every direction," Stillman said. "If there’s something we should be involved in, we go and get involved in it. Our umbrella covers everything outdoors or outdoor-related."
Sportsman Against Hunger has also been a large recipient of SCI funds, getting $16,790 over the last 18 years.
Most of the projects are matching grants projects, meaning if SCI donates money, the organization will match it for a project. Former club president Dennie Mann said the amount of money that is spent depends on the projects that come forward, but the organization isn't interested in having a lot of money left over at the end of the year.
"We try to fund what we’ve made, we don’t try to sit on money," he said. "We want to get projects on the ground."