J.T. Henke scored twice and assisted once, and Kevin Carr had a 23-save shutout, helping the Utah Grizzlies defeat the Rapid City Rush 3-0 Saturday night in West Valley City, Utah.
The loss prevents a sweep of the Grizzlies, with the Rush going 2-1-0-0 in the three-game series. Overall on the 8-game/12-night road trip, the Rush posted a 3-4-0-1 record.
Utah struck first just 1:19 into the contest, Julien Nantel scored through Rush net-minder Adam Carlson to put the Grizzlies up 1-0 (Henke had the lone assist). With 24.8 seconds remaining in the period, Henke buried his shot to put the Grizzlies on top with a 2-0 lead after one period of play (Jack Walker and Caleb Herbert assisted).
Utah got its final goal from Henke (unassisted) with 3:41 left in the second.
Tyler Parks came into relieve Carlson in the third period and stopped all 20 shots he saw in his 20 minutes.
Carlson, starting his third consecutive game, suffered the loss, stopping 19 of 21 shots in 40 minutes of action (105-2-2).
The Rush, return home Friday against with the Wichita Thunder.