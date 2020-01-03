Grizzlies run past Rush

The New Year didn’t start on a positive note for the Rapid City Rush as the Utah Grizzlies opened the weekend series with a 6-1 victory.

Neither team was able to do much in the first period as it ended in a scoreless tie, despite Rapid City outshooting Utah 14-13.

The Grizzlies wasted little time getting on the board in the second period when Taylor Richart scored on assists from Griffen Molino and Tim McGauley three minutes in.

A little over four minutes later, Eric Williams extended the early Utah lead on assists from Molino and McGauley.

The Rush wouldn’t go away with a bit of a fight, however, as Charles-David Beaudoin lit the lamp on assists from Peter Quenneville and Matteo Gennaro with 5:59 remaining in the second to make it 2-1.

Unfortunately for Rapid City, Utah would do a majority of its damage in the third period, paced by a 24-5 shot advantage.

Utah scored four times in the final period, two of which came on goals in the first two minutes from Ty Lewis and Travis Barron.

In the latter part of the third, the Grizzlies added two more goals to put the game out of reach, starting with a score from McGauley, assisted by Molino.