Last season Dru Gylten finished second in all Division I freshmen for total assists and first in assists per game as she stepped in and up for the University of Utah women's basketball team.
Going into the 2019-2020 season, Gylten is once again leading the way as the youngest player named to the 2020 Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List, which was announced Monday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.
Gylten is one of 20 student-athletes from across the country named to the award watch list, and is one of four athletes representing the Pac-12. The Nancy Lieberman Award, which is in its 21st year, recognizes the top point guard in women's NCAA Division I college basketball.
The selection committee is composed of top women's college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers. New to the award this season is fan voting.
By mid-February, the list will be narrowed to 10 with five finalists being named in March. The winner of the 2020 Lieberman Award will be presented at the College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy's in Los Angeles April 10 along with the other national awards.
"I definitely had no knowledge previously," Gylten said in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon. "When I was told I was on it, at first I was shocked. But after thinking about it, it was just a blessing to get recognized and to be part of a list that has so many amazing players on it. It just got me super excited for the season, even more excited than I had already been."
As a redshirt freshman, Gylten, the former St. Thomas More all-stater, jumped right in the starting lineup and established herself as one of the top point guards in the Pac-12.
She ranked second in the Division I among freshmen last season in total assists (164) and first nationally among freshmen in assists per game (5.5).
Gylten earned Pac-12 All-Freshman first-team by both the coaches and the media and was a two-time Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after averaging 31.8 minutes, 8.8 points, 5.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game. She started all 30 of Utah's contests last season, finishing the year ranked fourth overall in the Pac-12 in assists per game.
She reached double-digits in scoring in 10 games and recorded double-digit assists twice, rounding out the year with 20 games with five or more assists.
Gylten said he couldn't have asked for a better freshman year.
"The team was amazing, the coaches were amazing. We took steps that the program hadn't taken — we beat Stanford for the first time in school history," she said. "The program was on the rise and I felt we put ourselves out there. We were known nationally, ranked for a couple of weeks. With some injuries towards the end of the season we didn't finish the way we wanted to, but looking back, it was definitely a successful season. I couldn't have been more proud to be part of that team."
The Utes, who finished 20-10 and 9-9 in league play, lost three players due to graduation, elevating Gylten to one of the team leaders at just a sophomore.
"That is new for me, but I'm excited for it," she said.
Gylten said she spent a lot of one-on-one time this off-season with the coaches working on her offense, particularly shooting and different finishes.
"Being in the Pac-12, they are very good at scouting you. Towards the end of the season they kind of knew I was mainly a pass-first player,"she said. "Going into the off-season, I focused on being a scorer more often too. Just finding different shots and finding different finishes. Just being a threat overall."
Gylten looks for last season's success to springboard the team into 2019-2020. Utah was picked seventh in the Pac-12 preseason poll.
"We don't mind being the underdogs, but we're ready to move up in the rankings, that's for sure," she said.
The Utes tip off the season Oct. 31 when they host Westminster College for an exhibition game. One regular season game of note Nov. 16 has the Utes hosting the University of South Dakota and Gylten's former STM teammate, Ciara Duffy.