Monday night football - Rapid City style - made an appearance at O’Harra Stadium as Rapid City Central closed out the home portion of the regular season with a senior night hosting of Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
A pretty darn good football team appeared as well as the Class AAA No. 1 ranked Rough Riders rode roughshod over the Cobblers scoring on the first play from scrimmage and numerous times thereafter en route to a 71-20 victory in a game postponed from Friday due to inclement weather.
Any doubts about Roosevelt’s readiness to play against an 0-6 Central squad in the midst of a seemingly jinxed season quickly evaporated 18 seconds into the game when Roosevelt QB Brady Dannenbring found wide-out Michael Paulson wide open on a post pattern and connected on a 69-yard scoring toss.
“We just wanted to try and strike early and set the tone for the game,” said Roosevelt coach Kim Nelson, a former Rapid City Central football coach (1987-93) who recently surpassed former O’Gorman coach Steve Kueter as South Dakota’s winningest football coach ever at 293 and counting. “Last year (a 19-18 Cobbler victory) we got ahead early and then they bounced back and changed the momentum and we wanted to try and get on them right away tonight and keep the gas pedal down as long as we could in the first quarter.”
Pedal to the metal the Rough Riders did, jumping out to a 36-0 lead after one quarter of play, a period in which the Roosevelt defense denied the Cobblers a first down.
Other Roosevelt first quarter scores included an Aaron Kusler plunge from 1-yard out, a Tyree Nave 20-yard jaunt, a Joe Turay 22-yard dash, and a pick-six interception by defensive back Joey Hughes off an interception of a Kohl Meisman aerial.
Central finally got on the board early in the second quarter at the 10:32 mark when Aaron Iverson scooped up a Rough Rider fumbled and scurried 61 yards for the touchdown.
And after the Rough Riders answered with a 32-yard pass play from Brandon Dannenbring to Tyler Feldkamp, the Cobblers added a second first-half score when Meisman rolled out and tossed a 14-yard scoring pass to Wyatt Jungclaus in the corner of the end zone.
Roosevelt once again responded quickly, 17 seconds quickly, as Tucker Large returned the kickoff 84 yards for the final score of the opening half with Roosevelt up 50-13.
In the second quarter and portions of the second half, Central did begin to move the ball on the round with some success after going to a tight formation though the inconsistency that has plagued the Cobblers throughout the season resulted in stalled drives.
“I thought Central did a nice job moving the ball on us in the second half,” Nelson said. “It’s really hard to prepare for them. They run out of that single wing and then they spread out and there is misdirection all over the place so they can be difficult to defend and you have to do some things that aren’t normal to defend them so it’s a week of practice that you don’t normally do.”
The Cobbler defensive line allowed 205 yards rushing in the game, a pretty solid effort given that Roosevelt had a big size advantage in the trenches. The highlight of the gutsy effort came on a determined goal line stand early in the third quarter when the Cobblers stopped the Rough Riders four times from the 3-yard line to force a turnover.
“They held their own I thought at times, but we are probably the smallest line in the state and Roosevelt is huge all the way through so they just keep pounding on you,” Iverson said. “We did some good things but not enough to get going in a positive direction against a good team like Roosevelt. And that’s kind of been the story of our season. And with Jeremy (Weidmann, the Cobbler’s outstanding running back) out now probably for the season from an injury sustained in the Stevens game, we just didn’t have enough weapons. And the guys won’t say it but they missed having their leader here tonight.”
Brandon Dannenbring added his third touchdown pass of the night (11-15, 215 yards) midway through the third quarter and reserve quarterback freshman Taylen Ashley added a TD pass to Vance Borchers early in the fourth quarter to up the advantage to 64-13.
Central added a final TD with eight minutes remaining on when the Meisman to Jungclaus connection tallied for the second time in the game, a 24-yard pass play.
And perhaps fitting given the excellence of Roosevelt’s special teams play, Tyler Feldkamp took the ensuing kickoff and dashed 85 yards for the game’s final score.
With the loss, Central falls to 0-7 on the season and barring a miraculous turnaround in the last two weeks of the regular season, effectively eliminated the Cobblers from postseason play. Central closes the season with two road contests meeting Sioux Falls Washington at 5 p.m. MT Friday and Sioux Falls Lincoln the following Friday.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt (6-1) will host Watertown (1-6) on Friday night (8 p.m. CT) at Howard Wood Field.