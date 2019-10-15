Short-handed and playing after three days off, Rapid City Stevens’ dual against the Douglas Patriots had all the makings off a trap match.
The Raiders, who took to the court without hitters Kyah Watson and Carsyn Mettler, shook off a slow start and a Douglas team that gained confidence as the match wore on before completing a sweep of the Patriots, 25-16, 25-16, 26-24.
“We had three days off, though we left for the weekend with a really good practice Friday,” Stevens coach Kylie Voorhees said. “We really played like we had three days off. We came out really flat and unfocused, way too many errors in every set.”
With a young team looking to find itself, Douglas head coach Angela Estes was pleased with the run her Patriots gave the Raiders on Tuesday.
“We’re growing,” Estes said. “We fought – something my team hasn’t been doing – and for them to come out with that mindset and then fight, that’s what I asked of them.”
Stevens chugged out to early leads in the first two sets then weathered runs when Douglas would battle back. The Patriots had a formidable block up front, led by 6-5 senior Breah Mulvehill and 5-10 sophomore Talyiah Green, that disrupted the Raiders offense.
When Douglas possessed the ball, Voorhees pointed out sets off the net made timing the block harder for Stevens.
“Their sets are a bit slower, so we needed to delay our block a little bit,” she said. “It’s a little bit slower game, so we needed to slow our game down.”
After taking the first two sets both 25-16, the Raiders had to fight from behind throughout the third set.
Douglas jumped out to a quick 4-1 lead before the two teams settled into a back-and-forth set. The third set found the teams tied 10 times and exchanged the lead another five times before Stevens went up 25-24 on a Jessica Doran kill.
The Patriots took a 22-19 lead after back-to-back aces by Sierra Kolve and a point penalty levied against Stevens for a substitution error. Down 24-23 and facing set point, Grace Martin produced a kill down the line from the left side before a Patriot hitting error tied the game at 24-all.
Doran’s kill staked Stevens to a 25-24 lead and Sammi Sundby closed out the match with a service winner.
Bailee Sobczak led Stevens with 13 kills. She also had one of the Raiders’ four solo blocks. Martin and Sundby finished with six kills each. Julia Lee had 24 set assists and Laura Petik had a team-high 24 digs.
Mulvehill paced the Patriot attack with five kills and three blocks. Kolve led Douglas on the attack with 13 set assists and a pair of service aces. Melissa Rothe had 14 digs.
The win improved the Raiders, who sit eighth in the Class AA points chase, to 12-8 on the season. Stevens hosts third-ranked Huron on at 5 p.m. Friday and Mitchell at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Douglas (3-18) hosts Hot Springs on Thursday, starting at 7 p.m.