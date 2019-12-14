Forty teams from five states took to 10 mats in the Barnett Arena on Friday, leading to a day filled with action as the Rapid City Invitational wrestling tournament.
Barely a week into the regular season, local wrestlers find themselves battling against not only the top competition from South Dakota but from neighboring states.
“The perennial top teams are here,” Rapid City Stevens head coach Travis King said. “You have the state champs from Casper Kelly Walsh (Wyo.) and Bismarck High School (N.D.). Then you start adding Windsor, Colo., they bring state champions.
“We come prepared, but we know this tournament has a lot of ups and downs to it. Us as a team, we try to win some that we’re not supposed to. That’s where we keep our focus real simple and keep trying to push the envelope.”
When the final round of wrestlebacks were completed around 8:30 p.m., Bismarck, with 111.5 points, found itself atop a tightly packed field in the chase for the team title. Windsor sits in second place with 103 points and Casper Kelly Walsh is a point back in third with 102.
Rapid City Stevens follows in fourth place with 98 points, tops among South Dakota schools. Brandon Valley rounds out the top five with 95.5 points.
“I feel good about where we are and how we wrestled today,” Bismarck Demons co-head coach Jeff Schumacher said as action wrapped up Friday. “Hopefully, we wrestle hard tomorrow and don’t fall on our face. If we lose, it’s not a big deal. If we win, oh my gosh.”
Rapid City Central, which sits eighth in the team standings with 85 points, is one of four teams with four wrestlers in today’s semifinals. Stevens, Kelly Walsh and Windsor round out the squads with four wrestlers in the semis.
Bismarck and Thunder Basin (Gillette, Wyo.) have three each in the semifinals, while Sturgis, which is ninth with 81 points, has two wrestlers alive in the final four.
Schumacher, like the other coaches, know points earned in the wrestlebacks can make or break a team’s title hopes. And that’s why Demon wrestlers were mat-side while ninth-grade teammate Ethan Stewart wrestled in one of the final matches of the first day, in hopes he’d advance to wrestle Saturday.
“We have a couple great captains,” said Schumacher, who has Christian Tanefeu (113), Wilfred Tanefeu (120) and Kaden Renner (132) wrestling in the semfinals at 10:30 a.m. today. “They get down on the floor and cheer him on. Ethan gets to feel the love from everybody. That’s the cool part; you feel like everyone is rooting for you. They get to feel that energy.”
Stevens advanced defending state champ Cooper Voorhees (160), Jack Schoenhard (106), Darien Malone (126) and Caleb Brink (170) alive in the championship bracket.
The Raiders face tough tests if they are to stay in contention for the team title. Malone takes on the defending 120-pound state champion, Riley Hollingshead, in one semfinal. Voorhees opens the second day against a local foe, Wren Jacobs of Sturgis, at 160. Brink faces Bismarck captain Gage Roaldsen at 170 pounds.
“We know, in the morning, the next ones are going to be hard,” King said. “It’s always Day 2 when you want to excel. We want to make sure they’re ready to compete.”
The Cobblers advanced Wyatt Jungclaus (170), Cael Larson (113), Kadyn Kraye (138) and T.J. Morrison (145) remain in championship contention.
Jungclaus, the defending state champ at 170, will face Macaiah Grace of Custer in one semifinal. Larson opens against Kelton Olson of Sturgis in a 113-pound semfinal.
Key weight class battles in today’s semifinal round come in the 132- and 182-pound weight classes.
At 132, Dominick Serrano of Windsor faces off with Kaden Renner of Bismarck in one semifinal, and Jace Palmer of Kelly Walsh wrestles Reese Osborne of Sheridan, Wyo., in the other.
At 182, Windsor’s Isaiah Salazar goes head-to-head with Isaiah Huus of Bismarck. Kole Krause of Kelly Walsh takes on Damion Shunke of Brandon Valley in the other semi. Shunke is the defending South Dakota state champion at 160 pounds.
Other area wrestlers advancing to today's semifinals are Sam Adams of Harding county, who will face Dillon Stoebner of Aberdeen Central at 195; Evan Hehr of Spearfish, who will wrestle Navarro Shunke of Brandon Valley at 220; and Nash Hutmacher of Chamberlain, who had three pinfalls on his way to the semifinals at heavyweight.
Action begins at 10:30 a.m. with the semifinal round. Wrestlebacks follow on a rolling schedule before the tournament wraps up with the championship finals in the afternoon.