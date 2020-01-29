Hall of Fame DE Doleman dies at age 58

MINNEAPOLIS — Chris Doleman was clinging to his preferred position of outside linebacker, struggling through his second NFL season with the Minnesota Vikings.

The team's vision for his 6-foot-5 frame was at defensive end, where he could use his long arms, strong legs and quick feet to become the kind of premier pass rusher to build a scheme around.

Finally, during a late-night conversation with a confidant and coach, Doleman relented. His willingness to move up front sent him on a decorated path that traveled all the way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Doleman, whose enviable blend of speed and power made him one of the game's most feared pass rushers during 15 seasons in the league, died Tuesday, two years after being diagnosed with brain cancer. The longtime Vikings star, who had 150½ career sacks to rank fifth on the all-time list, was 58.

"It's a shock to see someone who was so strong and so gifted and so incredibly talented and such a great dude and so much fun to be with go so young," former Vikings teammate Keith Millard said in a phone interview on Wednesday.