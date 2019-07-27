The biggest change that had to be made coming into Saturday’s must-win game for the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats was limiting mistakes on defense and taking advantage on the offensive end.
Although the mistakes were there early, the Hardhats made the necessary adjustments the rest of the way as they edged Watertown Post 17, 3-2, on Ryan Bachman’s walk-off single in extra innings in the second round of the 2019 South Dakota American Legion Class A State Senior baseball tournament in Mitchell.
The Hardhats look to build on that momentum today when they take on Mitchell Post 18. The game should start around 2:30 p.m. Mitchell fell to Renner Post 307, 4-2, on Saturday night.
Trailing 2-1 in the eighth, Colton Hartford got on base by drawing a walk. A Drew Messer single followed, putting Hartford in scoring position.
In the next at-bat, Bachman belted a shot to center field that brought in both runners, sealing the win and keeping Post 22’s state title aspirations alive.
While Rapid City coach Kelvin Torve gave his batters a lot of credit for the final inning, he knew they wouldn’t be there in the first place without the play on the mound.
“The only reason we even had a chance is Zach Whitesell,” he said. “He competed on the mound, he threw strikes and he just refused to lose. He kept it close long enough for us to figure it out at the plate.”
Whitesell pitched the first seven innings and only gave up one run on four hits while striking out five batters.
Other than the late-game fireworks, neither team generated much offense over the first seven innings.
Watertown took an early lead in the game with a run in the top half of the third on an RBI double from Evan Falconer.
The Hardhats had an answer in the fifth when Ryan Schmidt brought Blake Weaver home from third on a sacrifice fly to left field.
Post 17 scored its final run of the game in the top of the eighth, but Post 22 used some late-game heroics and kept season alive.
In the first five innings, though, the Hardhats appeared to be falling back into the same bad habits that have plagued them for most of the playoffs.
Fortunately, they were able to get back to what got them to this point in the first place.
“The first five innings were an extension of (Friday’s) game,” Torve said. “We just played lifeless and poor defense. But in the sixth, we came alive. In the sixth, seventh and eighth we played Post 22 baseball, and it was fun to watch.”
Offensively, Bachman led the way for Rapid City with a hit and two RBI, while Drew Messer finished with a pair of hits.
With the win, the Hardhats are one step closer to getting back to where they want to be - the state championship game.
“We are stuck in the loser’s bracket for now, but it felt great because we finally played the way we have played all season in those last three innings,” Torve said. “I really hope we take the last three innings and play like that the rest of the way. If we do that, we will have a chance.”
More importantly for Post 22, though, Torve stressed that they have to move past the first two games and put emphasis on the final three innings of Saturday's matchup.
“We can’t dwell on the first two games, and we just have to compete," he said. "We have to play tomorrow, the next day and the next day the way we did the last three innings of (Friday's) game. I anticipate us playing the way we are supposed to the rest of the way. The last three innings today were a good sign.”
Pierre Post 8 plays Brandon Valley Post 131 in the opening game of the day, starting at 12 p.m. The final game to be played today finds Yankton and Renner facing off at 6 p.m. in a battle of unbeaten teams.
RENNER 4, MITCHELL 2: Will Washenberger hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning and Renner Post 307 stayed in the winner's bracket with a 4-2 win over tournament host Mitchell Post 18.
Washenberger finished with two of Post 307's six hits.
PIERRE 2, HARRISBURG 0: Pierre responded to its first round loss by shutting out Harrisburg Saturday afternoon.
Grey Zabel had a big day on the mound to lead Post 8 as he struck out 11 batters in seven innings, while giving up three hits.
Mathew Lusk finished with a hit and an RBI for Pierre.
YANKTON POST 12 5, BRANDON VALLEY 4: Yankton scored two runs in the top of the seventh en route to a win over Brandon Valley in the first semifinal matchup of the evening.
Michael Drotzmann paced Post 12 with two hits and three RBI, while Ethan Wishon added one hit and one RBI.