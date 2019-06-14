The Rapid City Post 22 American Legion baseball team opened the 2019 Dakota Classic in Sioux Falls looking to bounce back from a tough loss Wednesday to Sturgis Post 33.
It took a hard fought effort in both matchups, but the Hardhats were able to do just that with a narrow 5-3 win over Brookings in the first game, followed by a 2-1 walk-off victory over Kindred, N.D., later in the afternoon.
The late-day matchup was far from a high-scoring affair as neither team was able to find much of an offensive spark in the first six innings of play.
Kindred broke that scoring drought in the top of the sixth when Trenton Duchscherer brought in a run on a sacrifice fly to right.
With its final chance to get on the board, Rapid City took advantage when Ryan Bachman reached on a walk and advanced to second on a Matt Hegre sacrifice bunt.
Alex Weaver knocked a double into left field to score the tying run and ultimately set up the game winner.
True Synhorst gave the Hardhats the next lift they needed on the next at-bat on a single to right that scored Weaver from second to complete the comeback.
Although Post 22 carried the lead for a majority of the opening game, it found itself playing from behind once again as Brookings scored a pair of runs in the bottom half of the first.
The Hardhats started their comeback bid earlier this time around to tie the game at two runs apiece in the fourth on an RBI double from Bachman and an RBI single from Bransen Kuehl.
Post 22 took its first lead of the game in the next inning with two more runs and added one more in the top of the seventh to put the game away.
Bachman led the way for the Hardhats with three hits and a pair of RBI.
Rapid City (19-8) will continue the tournament when it takes on Columbus, Neb., Post 84 today at 9:30 a.m.
GREAT FALLS CHARGERS 18U 8, STURGIS POST 33 4: Great Falls jumped out to a 7-1 lead en route to a win over the Titans in the Williston, N.D. tournament.
Sturgis fought back with a pair of runs in the third and another in the fifth to cut the deficit to 7-4 heading into the sixth.
After the Chargers added another run in the sixth, the Titans were unable to make up any more ground to close out the game.
David Anderson and Nick Anderson paced Post 33 with a hit and an RBI apiece.
The Titans (7-5) will look to bounce back today at 11 a.m.
ALLIANCE FIRST NATIONAL POST 7 9, SPEARFISH POST 0: The Spartans scored five runs in the fourth in a shutout win over Spearfish Post 164 in the Black Hills Classic at Pete Lien Memorial Field.
Post 7 scored a run in each of the first three innings to take a quick 3-0 advantage. In the fourth, the Spartans added to that lead with five more runs, followed by another in the fifth.
Spearfish wasn’t able to muster up much of an offensive attack, although it finished with four hits.
Drew Gusso, Aiden Woods, Josh Johnson and Connor Comer had a hit apiece for Post 164.
Spearfish (3-13) will play 406 Flyers 18U today at 11 a.m.
Expedition League
SPEARFISH 2, HASTINGS 1: Thanks to some late-game offense, the Spearfish Sasquatch earned their sixth consecutive victory with a win over the Hastings Sodbusters Friday night in Spearfish.
In what was a fairly uneventful game from the outset, neither team was able to find much of an offense, although Hastings had seven hits through six innings.
Spearfish scored the first run of the game in the bottom half of the sixth on a wild pitch.
In the next inning, the Sodbusters scored a run to tie the game at a run apiece.
The Sasquatch only needed one more inning to put the game away as Josue Rangel scored on a Z Westley double to seal the victory.
Joe Lewis picked up the win on the mound for Spearfish, giving up seven hits and one runs while striking out six batters.
The Sasquatch (12-5) will look to continue their hot streak when they host Hastings again tonight at 6:35 p.m.