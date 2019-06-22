The Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats nearly pulled off a 5-0 showing at the Creighton Prep Tournament in Omaha, Neb., but they came up short with a split on Saturday.
Post 22 opened the day with a 5-3 win over the Hopkins, Minn., Flyers, but dropped a 2-1 decision in eight innings to Bryant, Ark. The Hardhats finished 4-1 in the tourney.
Against Hopkins, the Hardhats spotted the Flyers two runs in the first innings by scored three times in the second and led 4-3 going into the seventh, where they got one insurance run.
Ryan Schmidt paced Post 22 with two RBI, while Matthew Hegre had two hits and one run knocked in. Daniel Vigoren also had one RBI.
Isaac Arnold picked up the win on the mound for Post 22, scattering seven hits and three runs in 4 2/3 innings. True Synhorst earned the save with a scoreless final 2 1/3 innings.
It was a pitcher's duel in the second game of the morning with no score in the first five innings with Post 22's Bransen Kuehl and Bryant's Slade Reafrow on the mound.
The Blacksox struck first with a run int he sixth, but Post 22 tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on a RBI single by Ryan Bachman.
One inning later, though, Bryant won the game when Jake Wright scored from second on a fielding error by the Hardhats. Post 22 went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the eighth
Tad Scherbenske took the tough-luck loss, as he gave up just one hit and the unearned run in two innings of relief. Kuehl gave up one run on two hits through six innings.
Bachman had two hits and the lone RBI for Post 22, which had five hits in the contest.
Post 22, 25-10, will be at Mitchell Tuesday for a doubleheader against Post 8.
POST 320 12, JACKSON POST 43 GIANTS 2: The Stars moved to 3-1 in the Goldsmith Gallery Tournament in Billings, Mont. with the big win Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
Post 320 jumped out to a 7-0 lead with five runs in the third inning and put the game away with another five runs in the sixth.
The stars pounded out 14 hits, led by J.T. Kostenbauer and Grayson Skinner with three hits each. Both drove in one run.
Ian Krump had two hits and three RBI, while Carter Stonecipher added two hits and two runs knocked in. Renn Svenson also had two RBI, while Devin Jacobs and Cody Winter chipped in with one RBI each.
Isaac Powers picked up the win, giving up just four hits and two runs in five inning. Austin Lunde pitched a scoreless sixth inning.
Post 320, 21-11, will compete in bracket play today.
Expedition League
SPEARFISH 6, BADLANDS 5: It wasn't another walk-off win, but the Sasquatch broke a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning to stop the Big Sticks Saturday night in Spearfish.
Spearfish scored twice in the bottom of the seventh for a 5-4 lead, but Badlands tied the game temporarily in the top of the eighth.
In the bottom half of the eighth, Beaux Escobnar walked and stole second and third, before being replaced at third by Sam Waterman. Chad Call then stepped up and singled home Waterman for the eventual game-winner.
Z Westley had a big game offensively for the Sasquatch with two hits and three RBI. Hayden Hastings added two hits.
Drake Berman got the win for a scoreless inning, with Dylan High getting the save with a scoreless ninth.
Spearfish, 17-7, and Badlands, 20-8, will close the three-game series today at Black Hills Energy Stadium at 3:35 p.m.