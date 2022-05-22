Hardhats drop doubleheader to undefeated Sixers

The Post 22 Hardhats were swept in a doubleheader Sunday at Fitzgerald Stadium. Post 22 lost 7-2 in the first game and 9-0 in the final game of the series.

The loss dropped the Hardhats to 7-9 on the year, but six of those losses were to Cheyenne Post 6. The Sixers are 17-0 on the season.

Brian Atkinson took the loss on the mound in game one after giving up seven hits in four innings and walking one. He allowed four of the seven runs.

The Hardhat offense came from a home run by Peyton Tipton and Harrison Good drove in Jed Jensen after he had walked. Shortstop Wilson Kieffer had two hits in game one and also broke up a no-hitter in game two with a double. Jensen had a double and a single in game two.

Wyatt Anderson took the loss on the mound in game two after giving up five hits and five runs in four innings. Only three of the runs were earned because the Hardhats made four errors behind him. They also recorded two double plays in the first three innings and Anderson picked off a runner at first. Anderson walked six and struck out two.

The Hardhats host a doubleheader against Spearfish Tuesday at 5 and 7:30 p.m. They host another doubleheader Thursday at 5 and 7:30 p.m. against Sturgis. Post 22 hosts rivals Post 320 on Tuesday after Memorial Day at 7 p.m.

