The Rapid City Post 22 American Legion baseball team traveled to Sturgis looking to pick up a win over the Post 33 Titans Tuesday night.
With an early lead and some productive pitching, the Hardhats succeeded in earning that road win as they rode an early five-run advantage to an 8-3 victory at Strong Field.
Post 22 kicked off the game on the right foot as Mason Messinger knocked a triple into right field and scored a short time later when Ryan Bachman reached on an error.
Bachman would steal home a few batters later to take a 2-0 lead at the end of the first inning.
Rapid City extended its lead to 5-0 in the fourth inning on a two-RBI single from Matt Hegre.
The Titans cut into the Hardhat lead with a run in the fourth and a run in the sixth. Josh West scored the sixth inning run on a Zach Hess sacrifice fly to center field.
Post 22 had an answer in the top of the seventh, scoring three more runs to put the game away.
The Hardhat offense had an efficient night, with eight of the ten batters getting at least a hit.
Hegre led the way with a hit and a pair of RBI.
Carl Nash and David Anderson led Post 33 with two hits apiece.
Altogether, the Rapid City pitchers allowed three runs on eight hits, while striking out 10 total batters.
Rapid City Post 22 (11-6) is back in action Thursday when it hosts No Co (Northern Colorado) on the first day of the Veteran’s Classic at 7 p.m.
Sturgis Post 33 (1-2) will play in the Spearfish Tournament starting Friday.