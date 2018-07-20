Friday night at the season finale from Fitzgerald Stadium, Rapid City Post 22 coach Kelvin Torve wanted to use the game against Sioux Falls Post 15 East as a tune-up for the regional tournament coming up.
It turned out to be the 10th loss this season for the Hardhats, as Sioux Falls got a complete game from Jake Smith in a 9-5 win.
"I have to give Sioux Falls credit, they swung the bats, and their pitcher threw a complete game against a good hitting ball club," Torve said. "I tip my hat to the Sioux Falls guys because they came out to play and stuck it to us."
Post 15 East outhit Post 22 14-6, and Smith only surrendered three earned runs and three walks while striking out two.
Jack Sorensen took the loss for the Hardhats, going three innings and giving up three earned runs, one walk and eight hits while striking out two. Connor King was able to right the ship to a degree, also going three innings and giving up five hits, two earned runs, one walk and no strikeouts.
Alex Weaver pitched the final inning and gave up a hit, a earned run and a walk.
Post 22, 47-10, opens regional play Wednesday in Sturgis against Sturgis Post 33, and Torve said Friday's result doesn't impact his confidence in his team as the postseason nears.
"We’re ready. I’m taking nothing away from this game other than it was a chance to get some at bats and look towards the playoffs. I’m confident we’re ready," he said. "We’re playing this game to win, we’re going to play everybody and we’ve got to win, it’s the playoffs. You can’t afford to make mistakes and we’re going to play them straight up."
The scoring started in the top of the first inning with two Sioux Falls runs, and the Hardhats responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Post 15 East responded with a run in the second, three in the third and two in the fourth to take a 8-2 lead.
The Hardhats scored a run in the bottom of the fourth, fifth and seventh but it wasn't enough.
One of the seniors that was set to take the field for the final time was Cooper Bowman, but he couldn't because of what Torve said is an injury to the instep of his foot. He said it is not broken and he's hopeful Bowman will be back in time for regionals.
Torve said the game can be an emotional one, but noted that there's a lot of baseball remaining.
"It is an emotional game for the seniors and I think me as well, also all their teammates," he said. "We’re not done, we’ve got a long way to go, yeah it’s the last game here but we’ve got regionals and hopefully state and hopefully the national regionals so we’ve got a long way to go."
Holden Jackson had two RBI for Post 22 while Jace Caldwell and Ryan Bachman had one RBI each. For Sioux Falls, Michael Tolk, Tanner Olmstead and Brandon Ford had two RBI while Campbell Mindt and Zach Allender had an RBI each.
Sioux Falls committed three errors while Post 22 committed zero.
Last season Post 22 fell in the state tournament before reaching the title game. This is Torve's first season at the helm, and he said he doesn't think the team is thinking about last season's result in the tournament.
"The way we’ve been competing this year and the way we played in the Omaha Tournament, Firecracker and the Gopher, these guys go out and compete and that’s what I love about them," he said. "They go out and compete every at bat, we’ve got pitchers who compete and they might not have their best stuff or feel the best at the plate but what they do have they compete with. I anticipate us playing well. You still have to add them up at the end of the day."
Post 22 and Post 33 will face off at Strong Field at 5 p.m.